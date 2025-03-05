



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made significant strides in advancing India's air-to-air missile technology with the Astra MK-3, now officially named "Gandiva." This missile is a culmination of the Astra series, building upon the success of its predecessors, the Astra MK-1 and MK-2, which had ranges of 80–110 km and 140–160 km, respectively.





The Gandiva missile embodies the qualities of precision, power, and adaptability, much like the legendary bow of Arjuna from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, from which it derives its name.





Key Features of Gandiva/Astra MK-3





Propulsion System: The Gandiva missile is powered by a Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) propulsion system, a cutting-edge technology that utilizes atmospheric oxygen as an oxidizer. This eliminates the need for onboard oxidizers, resulting in a lighter and more efficient design. The SFDR system allows the missile to sustain supersonic speeds, reportedly up to Mach 4.5, over extended ranges of 300–350 kilometres, depending on launch conditions.





Throttle-Able Ramjet: One of the hallmark features of the Gandiva is its throttle-able solid fuel ducted ramjet. Unlike conventional solid rocket motors that burn at a fixed rate, the SFDR's ramjet engine can modulate thrust during flight. This capability, achieved through a hot gas flow controller, enables the missile to dynamically adjust its speed and trajectory. It can accelerate in the terminal phase to outmanoeuvre evasive targets or conserve energy for longer engagements.





Guidance And Integration: The Gandiva missile employs a two-way data link for mid-course guidance, allowing it to receive real-time target updates from the launch aircraft or AWACS. For terminal guidance, it uses a homing system, making it capable of locking onto and pursuing its target even in high-electronic warfare environments.





The missile is designed to integrate with various fighter jets, including the Su-30 MKI, TEJAS variants, and potentially the Rafale, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29.





Development And Trials





The SFDR technology, a joint Indo-Russian endeavour initiated in 2013, has faced technological hurdles, leading to slower-than-expected development. Despite these challenges, DRDO officials remain optimistic about the program's future. Ground tests have been conducted since 2017, with a notable success in December 2024 when the DRDO validated the system's propulsion, guidance, and aerodynamics from a static launcher at Odisha's Integrated Test Range.





The transition to in-flight trials aboard the Su-30 MKI marks a critical step toward operational deployment.





Impact On Indian Air Force Capabilities





The Gandiva missile promises to significantly enhance India's air defence capabilities, particularly in countering adversaries equipped with advanced missile systems. Its long range and superior agility give the Indian Air Force (IAF) a decisive edge in beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat, allowing Indian fighter jets to engage enemy aircraft long before they come within striking distance.





The indigenous development of Gandiva aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence technology, ensuring that the IAF remains ahead of adversaries without reliance on imported systems.





Once fully developed and deployed, the Gandiva/Astra MK-3 is expected to play a pivotal role in India's air combat doctrine. It will not only enhance the IAF's capabilities but also contribute to India's long-term vision for defence self-sufficiency as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The missile's development and deployment are anticipated to boost research and development in next-gen propulsion systems, with applications beyond air-to-air combat. Full-scale production is expected within the next four to five years, following the completion of successful air-to-air trials.





