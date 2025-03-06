



US President Donald Trump has issued what he described as a "final warning" to Hamas, urging the militant group to immediately release all hostages held in Gaza. This ultimatum came shortly after the White House confirmed that it was engaging in direct negotiations with Hamas, marking a significant departure from the long-standing US policy of avoiding direct interactions with groups classified as terrorist organisations.





In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump demanded that Hamas "release all hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you". He also warned that he would provide Israel with "everything it requires to complete the task" and cautioned that no Hamas member would be safe if his demands were not met.





Additionally, Trump addressed the people of Gaza, stating that a "beautiful future awaits" them, but only if they do not hold hostages, warning that if they do, they would be "dead".





This move follows a meeting at the White House with recently freed hostages who were released under a ceasefire agreement. Trump's statement is part of a broader effort to secure the release of hostages, including US citizens, and to potentially broker a ceasefire in Gaza.





The direct talks between the US and Hamas represent a notable shift in policy, as the US has historically avoided such interactions with designated terrorist groups.





ANI







