



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently reiterated the need for India to acknowledge a "high degree of collusion" between Pakistan and China. This assertion highlights the strategic and military cooperation between these two nations, which poses a significant threat to India's security.





General Dwivedi noted that in the virtual domain, the collusion is nearly 100%, and physically, most of the military equipment used by Pakistan is of Chinese origin. This situation underscores the reality of a two-front war threat, where India could face simultaneous aggression from both China and Pakistan.





The Indian Army has been preparing for such a scenario, with a focus on enhancing operational preparedness and maintaining strategic positions. Despite these preparations, General Dwivedi warned that there is no indication of a slowdown in cross-border incursions, and India must be prepared for an increase in terrorist movements.





The Indian Army has made significant strides in countering terrorism, reducing terrorist incidents by 83% since 2018, but the threat remains persistent.





The collusion between China and Pakistan is multifaceted, involving military, economic, and diplomatic cooperation. China has emerged as Pakistan's largest arms supplier, and both countries engage in regular military exercises and intelligence sharing.





This strategic alliance is aimed at countering India's influence in the region and denying it strategic salience. The situation necessitates a robust response strategy from India, focusing on both deterrent and defensive measures to address the collusive threat effectively.





The Indian Army is employing a multi-faceted strategy to counter the collusive threat from Pakistan and China. Here are some key elements of this strategy:





Enhanced Military Preparedness





The Indian military is focusing on modernizing its capabilities, including the induction of advanced fighter jets, helicopters, missiles, and radars. The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to spend ₹2.5-3 lakh crore over the next seven to eight years on these upgrades.





The military is maintaining high operational readiness to address potential threats along both the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Deterrence And Defence





India acknowledges the possibility of a two-front war and is preparing accordingly. This involves enhancing deterrence capabilities to discourage simultaneous aggression from both China and Pakistan.





Strengthening intelligence gathering and surveillance capabilities to monitor and respond to collusive activities effectively.





Strategic Partnerships





India is fostering strategic partnerships with other nations to counterbalance the China-Pakistan alliance. This includes military exercises and defence agreements with friendly countries.





Utilising economic and diplomatic tools to counter the influence of China and Pakistan in the region.





Countering Terrorism





The Indian Army has been successful in reducing terrorist incidents by 83% since 2018. It continues to focus on countering cross-border terrorism, which is often supported by Pakistan.





Strengthening border security to prevent terrorist incursions and maintain stability in sensitive regions like Jammu and Kashmir.





India's strategy involves a combination of military modernization, strategic partnerships, and diplomatic efforts to effectively counter the collusive threat from Pakistan and China.





PTI







