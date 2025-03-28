

Hylenr Technologies, a Hyderabad-based clean energy innovation start-up, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TakeMe2Space, another Hyderabad-based space-tech company, to test and develop compute modules powered by Low-Energy Nuclear Reaction (LENR) technology in space.





This collaboration aims to explore alternative energy solutions for space missions, particularly focusing on efficient heat extraction and reuse in satellites.





TakeMe2Space, which specialises in building lower Earth orbit (LEO) satellite infrastructure, will provide the satellite platform and necessary subsystems to test Hylenr's LENR-based thermoelectric generator.





This technology is seen as a potential replacement for traditional radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs), commonly used in deep space missions. RTGs rely on radioactive materials like plutonium-238, whereas LENR offers a safer and more efficient alternative without nuclear waste or emissions.





Hylenr’s LENR technology utilises small amounts of hydrogen and electricity to stimulate nuclear reactions that generate excess heat, which can be converted into power.





The approach promises enhanced efficiency, reduced weight, and improved safety compared to conventional RTGs. Hylenr founder-CEO Siddhartha Durairajan emphasised that this partnership could pave the way for long-duration missions and off-grid power solutions in space. TakeMe2Space founder Ronak Kumar Samantray highlighted the importance of assessing LENR for heat management and energy reuse in satellites.





