



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed the enduring strength of India-Russia relations during the "Russia and India: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda" conference, emphasising their "special and privileged strategic partnership."





He highlighted the historical depth, trust, and adaptability of the relationship, which continues to expand in a dynamic global order. Jaishankar noted that traditional areas like energy, defence, and civil nuclear cooperation remain vital, while emerging sectors such as trade, technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, connectivity, and the digital economy are becoming new focal points.





He also reiterated the ambitious goal of increasing bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India. The visit is currently being prepared, signalling continued high-level engagement between the two nations.





India-Russia ties have remained resilient despite global geopolitical challenges, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





India has maintained neutrality on the conflict while expanding trade with Russia. Both nations share a commitment to building a multipolar world order and advancing mutual interests in various fields.





ANI







