



The F-35 fighter jet, once the undisputed champion of Western air power, is facing an unexpected challenge – not from rival aircraft, but from politics. As Donald Trump sows doubt over NATO and hints at restricting US military exports, America’s allies are reconsidering their dependence on US-made weaponry. Concerns over a potential "kill switch" and Washington’s reliability as a security partner have left some nations rethinking their defence strategies. Could Trump’s policies make Lockheed Martin’s flagship fighter a casualty of his presidency?





The Cracks In The Foundation





For decades, US defence giants have relied on global allies to sustain their weapons programmes. But under Donald Trump, that foundation is starting to crack. His wavering commitment to NATO has made key allies question their reliance on American armaments. Some are even considering alternatives to the F-35, the most expensive defence programme in history. An executive at a leading US contractor admitted being concerned that "pure politics could damage our prospects in future competitions." The fear is that Trump’s erratic foreign policy could leave allies exposed, or worse, that the US could remotely disable their aircraft if political relations soured.





The Backbone of Western Air Power





The F-35 isn’t just another fighter jet. It’s the only long-range, stealth aircraft of its kind, operated by the US and 19 allied nations, including Japan, Australia, and several European powers. British aerospace giant BAE Systems plays a crucial role in manufacturing the aircraft, building the rear fuselage and contributing to electronic warfare systems. Italy and Japan are also deeply embedded in the programme. Analyst Robert Stallard of Vertical Research Partners noted that "the aerospace industries of key partners are embedded into the programme, while many of their air forces are already operating the aircraft." This global partnership was once a selling point, but now it's becoming a vulnerability.





The ‘Kill Switch’ Controversy





At the heart of growing unease is the possibility that the US could disable the F-35s of allied nations. Although the Pentagon has denied the existence of a so-called "kill switch," some governments remain wary. The fighter jet’s mission data, crucial for electronic warfare, is processed in the US. Justin Bronk, an aerospace expert at the Royal United Services Institute, stated that "there is a dependency on the mission data files for a lot of F-35 customers." While some nations have independent capabilities, others face a significant "geopolitical risk."





Nations Start To Reconsider





For the first time in years, buyers are having second thoughts. Portugal has hinted at cancelling plans to purchase the jet, while Canada is actively reviewing its order of 88 F-35s. Canada’s defence minister, Bill Blair, stated that he had been asked to examine "other alternatives, whether we need all of those fighter jets to be F-35s or if there might be alternatives." While he insisted Canada was not withdrawing from its contract, the uncertainty is notable. Germany, despite its long-standing defence ties with the US, has also shown hesitation. However, its reliance on American nuclear-sharing arrangements makes a full departure from the F-35 programme unlikely. Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, acknowledged the practicality of sticking with the jet, saying, "You depend on the US anyway for the bomb, so you might as well depend on the rest."





What Are The Alternatives?





If not the F-35, then what? The Eurofighter Typhoon, France’s Rafale, and Sweden’s Gripen are potential alternatives, but none match the F-35’s stealth capabilities. Douglas Barrie of the International Institute for Strategic Studies suggests that "realistically, if you are an F-35 customer and you want to stay at the high end of capability, then you go for the Eurofighter Typhoon or the Rafale." However, these aircraft are produced at much slower rates – single-digit units per month – raising doubts over their ability to meet demand.





Lockheed’s Outlook: A Tough Battle Ahead





Despite growing uncertainty, Lockheed Martin is still producing around 155 jets a year, with a backlog of 408 planes at the end of 2024. The company sees potential opportunities for up to 2,300 more sales globally. Byron Callan of Capital Alpha Partners noted that the US Department of Defense’s 2025 request for 68 F-35s suggests that "non-US customers will be key to sustaining current production rates." Nations like India and Saudi Arabia could step in as new buyers, but if European allies reduce orders or turn away, Lockheed will face a difficult road ahead.





The Bigger Picture: America’s Defence Industry At Risk





This debate isn’t just about the F-35. It’s about trust. If allies believe the US could withhold crucial software updates or parts during a political dispute, it could shake the entire American defence export industry, which reached a record $318 billion last year. Thomas Withington of the Royal United Services Institute warns that "the US defence industry lives off exports. Anything that reduces that will have serious effects—not just on defence companies, but on entire local economies built around them." For European manufacturers like Dassault (Rafale) and Airbus (Eurofighter Typhoon), this shift is an unexpected boon. As Barrie puts it, "If you’re a European defence aerospace manufacturer, somebody else is doing your marketing work for you at the moment, and that’s the US."





Trump’s presidency has already transformed global politics, but could it reshape military alliances as well? The F-35’s troubles are a symptom of a larger shift. Europe is waking up to the need for defence independence, and nations are hedging their bets against an unpredictable America.





Can F-35 Be A Viable Solution For India?





Meanwhile, India's defence industry is at a crucial juncture, balancing self-reliance with strategic partnerships to bolster its military capabilities. As the nation aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, major initiatives like the 'Make in India' programme have led to significant advancements in local manufacturing. However, challenges remain, particularly in the procurement of advanced fighter jets to modernise the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The IAF is facing a serious shortage of fighter jets. The number of squadrons has dropped far below the approved 42, which are required to handle a possible war on two fronts—against China and Pakistan. To address this issue, India plans to buy 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), but the process of selecting, purchasing, and deploying them will take several years.





Meanwhile, there is a debate about whether the F-35 Lightning-II could serve as a temporary solution to strengthen India’s air power. This discussion gained attention after US President Donald Trump suggested the possibility during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US. The Lockheed Martin F-35 is the most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter available for export. It features top-tier avionics, sensor fusion, and stealth technology. Its advanced electronic warfare systems, network-centric capabilities, and powerful sensors provide unmatched situational awareness.





However, despite its advantages, acquiring the F-35 as a temporary solution for the IAF’s fighter jet shortage presents major challenges including logistics and high costs. Even if Trump’s rhetoric proves to be just that – rhetoric – the damage to trust is real. And trust, once broken, is difficult to repair.





ET News Report







