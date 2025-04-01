



Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the meaning of the Ashoka Chakra to Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font during their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 1, 2025.





As they were walking to the discussion room, Font paused near the Indian flag and inquired about the Chakra, prompting Modi to provide a detailed explanation.





The Ashoka Chakra, located at the centre of India's national flag, is a navy blue wheel with 24 spokes. It represents the Dharma Chakra or "wheel of law" from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka, a 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor. The Chakra symbolises the concept that life thrives through movement and progress, while stagnation leads to death.





Modi and Font held wide-ranging discussions during their meeting, covering topics such as trade, science and technology, critical minerals, health, agriculture, climate change, and people-to-people ties. They also welcomed the launch of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations to further strengthen India-Chile relations.





President Boric's visit to India, scheduled from April 1-5, 2025, aims to enhance economic, political, and cultural ties between the two nations. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, parliamentarians, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures involved in India-Chile exchanges.





ANI







