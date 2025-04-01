



President Gabriel Boric of Chile, during his state visit to India, reiterated expanding bilateral ties and exploring untapped opportunities between the two nations.





In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, Boric highlighted areas of potential cooperation such as trade, investment, and addressing global challenges like climate change and sustainability. He noted India's growing role as Chile's seventh-largest trading partner, underscoring the importance of strengthening economic relations.





Boric expressed gratitude for the invitation extended during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and reflected on the seven-decade-long relationship between India and Chile. He is the third Chilean president to visit India in 16 years.





Discussions included critical minerals like lithium and copper, which are vital for global sustainability efforts, as well as health, technology, and innovation partnerships.





Furthermore, Boric highlighted cultural collaborations, including Chile's "Shoot In Chile" program aimed at attracting India's Bollywood industry. He emphasised that bilateral relations should extend beyond commerce to cultural and spiritual connections, recognizing India's rich civilizational heritage as a source of inspiration.





ANI







