



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep gratitude to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and the government of Croatia for their solidarity following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.





This message of thanks was conveyed during Prime Minister Modi's historic first official visit to Croatia, which also marked a significant milestone in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.





Both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all forms, including transnational and cross-border terrorism. They reiterated a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, firmly rejecting any justification for such acts under any circumstances. The two prime ministers emphasised that those responsible for terrorist attacks must be held accountable and condemned the use of terrorists as proxies by any state or entity.





A key focus of their joint statement was the call for united global action against terrorism. They expressed strong support for the full implementation of the United Nations Global Counterterrorism Strategy and other key international conventions, protocols, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.





Both leaders highlighted the urgent need to disrupt terrorism financing networks through mechanisms such as the UN and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), eliminate safe havens for terrorists, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and ensure that perpetrators of terrorism are brought to swift justice.





Furthermore, the leaders urged concerted international action against all UN- and EU-designated terrorists and terrorist entities, including associated proxy groups, facilitators, and sponsors, specifically referencing those listed under the 1267 UN Security Council Sanctions Committee. They also stressed the importance of not rewarding countries that support or promote terrorism and called for the elimination of double standards in dealing with terrorism.





Prime Minister Modi, in his address, underscored that terrorism is an enemy of humanity and an assault not just on India, but on the entire international community that upholds democratic values. He called for strict action against countries that support terrorism and emphasised that support from friendly nations like Croatia is invaluable in such challenging times.





The visit and the joint statement reflect a shared commitment by India and Croatia to intensify global cooperation against terrorism, ensure accountability for perpetrators, and reinforce the international legal and institutional frameworks necessary to combat this threat effectively.





Based On ANI Report







