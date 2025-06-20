



The Indian Army has established a dedicated drone Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) lab at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC), Wellington, in partnership with Chennai-based Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, marking a significant evolution in its unmanned aerial systems (UAS) strategy.





This initiative, launched under the vision of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi to equip every soldier with a drone, represents a shift from merely deploying drones on the frontlines to building in-theatre capabilities for repair, diagnostics, and operational self-reliance.





The impetus for this MRO lab arose from operational lessons learned during Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the critical need for Indian soldiers to not only operate but also independently maintain and troubleshoot drones in active conflict scenarios.





Recognising that the real challenge in drone warfare extends beyond piloting to understanding complex electronic systems—particularly the vulnerability of sensitive sensors to high electromagnetic fields (EMF)—the MRO lab is designed as a scalable, hands-on ecosystem to bridge this knowledge gap.





The lab is the result of extensive technical consultations between Lieutenant General Karanbir Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, and Zuppa’s engineering team. It is supported by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zuppa and the Army's Madras Regimental Centre.





A key feature of the project is the inclusion of DGCA-certified drone pilot training, delivered in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAV), ensuring that soldiers receive both operational and technical proficiency.





Central to the initiative is Zuppa’s proprietary Learning Management System (LMS), which offers modular, micro-learning content accessible remotely by instructors and recruits. The LMS covers a range of topics, from basic component recognition to advanced EMF diagnostics, supporting mass upskilling under the Army’s Agniveer program and facilitating the transition of retiring soldiers to civilian roles in aerospace and defence sectors.





Army officials highlight that the adoption of a fully indigenous MRO solution not only validates Zuppa’s technical roadmap but also sets a template for similar labs across other regimental training centres nationwide.





The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the Army’s drone warfare capabilities, fostering greater self-reliance, operational readiness, and technological leadership within India’s defence ecosystem.





