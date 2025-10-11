Lok Sabha MP P P Chaudhary of the BJP speaking at United Nations General Assembly





At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India firmly countered Pakistan's recurring attempts to internationalise the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Lok Sabha MP P.P. Chaudhary, who led India’s first parliamentary delegation to the UNGA, declared that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of India. He rejected Pakistan’s statements as “baseless” and accused Islamabad of habitually misusing UN platforms to distract from its internal crises.





Chaudhary drew attention to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Pakistan, pointing to rigged elections, suppression of opposition voices, and violent crackdowns on protests. He referenced Pakistan’s own Army Chief’s remark labelling the country as a “dump truck,” a comment that, he noted, reflected deep governance failures.





The MP emphasised that India’s Constitution, inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, ensures a framework that empowers every citizen to reach their fullest potential. He highlighted India’s democratic and developmental progress as a testament to its constitutional integrity and inclusive governance.





In his address, Chaudhary outlined India’s major achievements in poverty reduction and social welfare. Over the past decade, India has successfully lifted more than 250 million people out of multidimensional poverty. Additionally, nearly 800 million citizens are benefiting from the Public Distribution System, ensuring food security across the nation.





He further cited that social security coverage now extends to 64.3% of the population—a significant step in strengthening welfare inclusivity. On the front of women’s empowerment, he announced that the “Nari Shakti” mission has become a cornerstone of government policy. Indian women today lead globally in higher education enrolment, and workforce participation has reached 40.3% in 2024–25.





Chaudhary also referenced the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023, as a landmark reform aimed at enhancing women’s representation in governance, reflecting India’s commitment to gender equity and leadership participation.





Based On PTI Report







