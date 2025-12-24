



The Indian Air Force confronts a shrinking fighter fleet, prompting urgent measures to modernise its Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft, the backbone of its air combat capabilities, reported Ajay Banerjee of The Tribune.





With approximately 272 Su-30MKIs in service, though operational numbers hover around 260 due to attrition, the IAF plans to upgrade roughly 200 of these jets under the ambitious 'Super Sukhoi' program. This initiative addresses the fleet's ageing avionics and radars while bolstering indigenous content to nearly 78 per cent.





Faced with delays in full-scale upgrades by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the IAF explores an interim arrangement involving Russian assistance for initial upgrades on a few dozen aircraft.





Sources indicate that some enhancements necessitate technology absorption by HAL and its Indian vendors, a process expected to require time given the complexity of seamless integration.





HAL, which has licence-produced most Su-30MKIs at its Nashik facility, will eventually handle the bulk of the work, potentially starting with an initial batch of 84 jets approved in concept since 2023.





High-level diplomatic engagement underscores the program's priority. In June 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the Su-30MKI upgrades with Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Qingdao, China.





These talks also covered expeditious S-400 deliveries and air-to-air missile production, reflecting broader Indo-Russian defence ties amid geopolitical tensions. Russia's role remains pivotal, particularly for technology transfer and initial integration support.





Avionics form the upgrades core, featuring indigenous systems from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian industry. A new mission computer will manage the heightened processing demands of advanced avionics suites, complemented by improved cockpits and multifunction displays.





The aircraft will integrate next-generation communication, navigation, and electronic warfare systems, elevating the Su-30MKI to near 4.5-generation standards without stealth features.





Radar replacement stands out as transformative. The ageing N011M Bars passive electronically scanned array radar will yield to DRDO's indigenous active electronically scanned array (AESA) systems, with the UTTAM radar eyed for an initial 80 aircraft and the more powerful Virupaksha for subsequent phases.





Virupaksha, boasting a 950 mm antenna and 2,400 gallium nitride-based transmit-receive modules, promises detection ranges of 300-400 km for fighter-sized targets, alongside superior multi-target tracking and jamming resistance.





Weapon integration will expand lethality. BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles already equip the fleet, but upgrades target indigenous beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, high-speed precision stand-off weapons, and next-generation glide bombs. These enhancements, paired with advanced infrared sensors and electronic warfare suites, prepare the Su-30MKI for modern contested environments.





Engine enhancements offer further potential. Russia proposed the AL-41F1 powerplant from the Su-57 stealth fighter, superior in thrust, fuel efficiency, and agility to the current AL-31FP engines. This offer includes licensed production at HAL's Nashik facility, aligning with the 'Super Sukhoi' scope and compatible with the existing airframe to minimise integration costs. Confirmation came at Aero India 2025 from Russia's United Aircraft Corporation head.





Timelines hinge on Cabinet Committee on Security approval for the design phase, with HAL projecting initial operational clearance within five years and full operational clearance in seven.





The first 84-aircraft batch could commence around 2030, expanding later to 200 jets at an estimated ₹63,000 crore, including development costs.





Attrition replacements, such as 12 new Su-30MKIs contracted from HAL for ₹13,500 crore, sustain fleet numbers amid losses—12 aircraft and three pilots over 22 years.





This upgrade not only counters fleet shrinkage but advances India's self-reliance, reducing foreign dependence while extending the Su-30MKI's relevance for decades.





Operational successes, like in recent conflicts, affirm the platform's versatility in air superiority, strikes, and multi-role missions. By fusing indigenous innovation with Russian expertise, the IAF aims to maintain strategic deterrence in South Asia's volatile airspace.





Based On The Tribune Report







