



The United States Department of War's annual report to Congress on 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2025' highlights China's strategic motivations behind de-escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.





According to the report, China likely aims to capitalise on reduced friction along the LAC to stabilise bilateral relations and curb the deepening of ties between the US and India.





This assessment follows an agreement announced by Indian leadership in October 2024 to disengage from remaining standoff sites along the LAC, just two days before a sideline meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit.





That Xi-Modi encounter initiated a series of monthly high-level engagements, focusing on border management, bilateral next steps such as direct flights, visa facilitation, and exchanges of academics and journalists.





The report underscores that while China seeks these benefits, India remains sceptical of Beijing's actions and underlying motives, with mutual distrust and persistent irritants constraining the relationship.





Over the past few months, India and China have pursued normalisation measures following the end of a four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh in October last year.





Key steps include India's resumption of tourist visas for Chinese nationals in July, agreements to restart the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights recommencing in October, and celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.





In August, Modi and Xi committed to deepening ties to address shared challenges and pursue a "fair" resolution to the border dispute.





China's broader national strategy, as outlined in the report, centres on achieving "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049, envisioning a China with elevated global influence, appeal, and power projection capabilities.





This includes developing a "world-class" military capable of decisive victories while safeguarding sovereignty, security, and development interests.





Beijing defines three "core interests" as non-negotiable: the Chinese Communist Party's control, economic development, and defence of sovereignty claims.





These have expanded to encompass Taiwan, South China Sea disputes, the Senkaku Islands, and India's north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The report notes that under President Donald Trump's leadership, US-China relations are stronger than in recent years, with the Department of War pledging to expand military-to-military communications with the People's Liberation Army (PLA).





Such dialogues emphasise strategic stability, deconfliction, and de-escalation, alongside clear signals of peaceful US intentions.





US interests in the Indo-Pacific remain focused and measured, aiming not to dominate or humiliate China but to prevent any power from controlling the region or its allies. This approach prioritises deterrence through strength, fostering stable peace, fair trade, and respectful relations from a position of military superiority.





In this context, China's LAC de-escalation with India aligns with Beijing's calculus to manage multiple fronts, freeing resources amid its Indo-Pacific ambitions and countering US-led partnerships like the Quad.





India's wariness stems from historical precedents, including China's 1962 incursion and repeated infrastructure build-up along the LAC, which fuel doubts over long-term intentions.





The patrolling agreement at Depsang and Demchok plains represents partial disengagement, but full verification of troop pullbacks and buffer zones remains pending, as per Indian assessments.





Bilateral trade, which hit record highs despite tensions, now serves as a stabilising factor, yet India's push for supply chain diversification away from China persists.





High-level dialogues have also addressed non-border issues, such as river data sharing and economic cooperation, signaling pragmatic engagement.





From a geopolitical lens, China's moves coincide with intensified US-India defence ties, including co-production of jet engines and drone systems under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).





The report implies Beijing views a thawed India relationship as a hedge against a unified US-India front, particularly as New Delhi balances non-alignment with strategic autonomy. However, irritants like China's vetoes on UN listings of Pakistan-based terrorists and stapled visas for Indian journalists underscore ongoing frictions.





Domestically, India's military modernisation accelerates, with acquisitions like Rafale jets and S-400 systems bolstering LAC readiness, independent of US overtures. China's PLA, meanwhile, has enhanced high-altitude warfare capabilities, including new bases and integrated air defence networks opposite Arunachal Pradesh.





The US report frames this dynamic within China's 2049 vision, where territorial assertiveness remains a cornerstone, potentially reigniting LAC flashpoints if bilateral trust erodes.





Trump's emphasis on "decent peace" in the Indo-Pacific suggests Washington will monitor Sino-Indian developments closely, leveraging them to reinforce regional balance.





For India, sustaining vigilance while exploring stabilisation offers strategic breathing room to advance indigenous defence tech, such as TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA programs.





Ultimately, the LAC thaw reflects tactical pragmatism rather than strategic resolution, with both nations navigating power asymmetries amid global realignments.





