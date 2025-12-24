



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has handed over the first batch of WhAP 8x8 armoured vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army, marking a significant milestone in India-Morocco defence cooperation.





This delivery, announced on 24 December 2025, underscores the rapid progress of a contract signed in September 2024 for 150 vehicles, with production occurring at TASL's newly established facility in Berrechid, Morocco.





The 20,000-square-metre plant, inaugurated on 23 September 2025 by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Moroccan Minister Abdelatif Loudyi, became operational three months ahead of schedule, enabling initial handovers ahead of the anticipated timeline.





Defence Minister Singh described the occasion as a historic moment, emphasising India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision of self-reliance alongside 'Make with Friends' and 'Make for the World'.





He highlighted that approximately one-third of components and sub-systems are sourced locally from the outset, with local value addition expected to rise to 50 per cent in coming years, fostering employment and a defence ecosystem in Morocco.





This marks the first defence manufacturing facility by an Indian private company in Africa and the largest contract for Indian-made armoured vehicles, both domestically and overseas.





The WhAP 8x8, jointly developed by DRDO and TASL, represents a modular, amphibious wheeled armoured platform designed for high mobility, protection, and firepower across diverse terrains.





Featuring a survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection up to STANAG 4569 Level III, it employs a double V-shaped floor, energy-absorbing seats, and composite spall liners to mitigate blasts and small-arms fire.





Mobility is enhanced by an 8x8 configuration with hydro-pneumatic double-wishbone suspension, central tyre inflation system, run-flat tyres, and a 600 hp Cummins ISX turbocharged diesel engine (with indigenous options under development), achieving speeds up to 100-104 km/h on roads and 10 km/h amphibiously.





The platform handles 58 per cent gradients, 36 per cent side slopes, 0.6-metre vertical obstacles, and 1.8-metre trenches, with a turning radius of 19 metres via steerable front axles and self-recovery winch.





Gross vehicle weight varies from 19-26 tonnes depending on configuration, with amphibious limits at 24 tons; it includes low-speed traction mode, anti-lock brakes, and hydro jets for water propulsion.





Versatility defines the WhAP, configurable as an infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, reconnaissance vehicle, command post, mortar carrier, ambulance, or CBRN reconnaissance platform.





Armament options encompass remote-controlled weapon stations (7.62 mm or 12.7 mm), 30 mm auto-cannons (e.g., BMP-2 turret), and anti-tank guided missiles, with firing trials validating 1,100-metre accuracy.





Crew capacity includes three (driver, commander, gunner) plus six to eight troops in a rear compartment with periscopes, firing ports, rear ramp, and escape hatches; fuel tanks are external for safety.





Advanced features incorporate INS/GPS navigation, modular communications, night vision, NBC protection, reduced thermal/radar signatures via exhaust cooling, and EMI/EMC compatibility.





In Indian service, WhAP variants like the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV) equip the Army (15 operational, more on order) and paramilitary forces, proven in Ladakh trials, desert tests, and Pulwama deployment.





Extensive Moroccan trials preceded the contract, where the platform reportedly outperformed China's Type 08, paving the way for exports and potential African production post-delivery.





Deliveries under the three-year contract proceed at up to 100 units annually, bolstering Morocco's modernisation while elevating Indian defence exports.





This collaboration not only strengthens bilateral ties but also positions the WhAP as a global benchmark for cost-effective, indigenous armoured solutions.





​Based On ANI Report







