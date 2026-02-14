



The Director General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), DG Paramesh Sivamani inaugurated the Waterjet Production & Testing Facility of M/s Marine Jet Power (MJP) India at Goa on February 13, 2026, marking a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of maritime Atmanirbharta.





With this advanced production and testing facility under the Manufacturing and Transfer of Technology framework, India becomes the third country globally, after the United States and South Korea, to host such a facility.





The newly inaugurated facility will ensure the domestic supply chain, enable indigenous testing of waterjet systems and emerge as a regional hub catering to South Asia and adjoining regions. The initiative will also contribute to employment generation, support the MSME ecosystem and enhance technology absorption in the country.





ICG currently operates more than 100 MJP waterjet propulsion systems onboard its vessels, with 42 additional systems slated for ships under construction. The newly inaugurated facility will significantly enhance operational sustenance and indigenous maintenance capabilities.





DG, ICG reiterated the ICG's firm commitment to indigenisation and highlighted that the achievement is the outcome of sustained multi-tier engagements initiated since 2023.





During the visit, DG ICG also reviewed the progress of six indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicles at Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd. The project marks India’s first indigenous Air Cushion Vehicle programme with approx. 50% indigenous content, with delivery of the first vessel scheduled for May 2026.





