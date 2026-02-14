



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the Acceptance of Necessity for procuring Airships-Based High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellites (AS-HAPS) tailored for the Indian Air Force.





This decision forms part of a colossal ₹3.60 lakh crore capital acquisition plan. The broader package encompasses Rafale fighter jets alongside various missiles.





AS-HAPS platforms promise persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. They will also handle Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), telecommunications, and remote sensing for defence needs. The projected expenditure stands at around ₹15,000 crore. This move signals a major enhancement to the IAF's surveillance framework.





High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellites, or HAPS, represent solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles engineered for stratospheric operations. These craft loiter at heights of 18 to 20 kilometres—roughly twice the cruising level of passenger airliners. Their design enables prolonged endurance in the upper atmosphere.





Conventional satellites orbit at minimum altitudes of 200 kilometres above Earth. Launching them demands costly rocket deployments and intricate orbital mechanics. In contrast, HAPS evade such expenses by stationing themselves in the stratosphere, mimicking satellite functions at far lower costs—thus earning the "pseudo-satellite" moniker.





HAPS draw power from solar panels during daylight hours. At night, they rely on advanced high-density batteries to sustain flight. This hybrid energy system allows them to remain aloft for months or even years. Such persistence outstrips traditional aircraft and drones.





The urgency for HAPS in India traces back to the 2017 Doklam standoff with China. That episode laid bare vulnerabilities in monitoring India's expansive and rugged borders. Continuous, real-time oversight emerged as a pressing requirement amid escalating tensions.





Standard UAVs endure only brief flight durations and scan limited zones. Low-Earth orbit satellites follow fixed trajectories, precluding stationary vigilance over hotspots. HAPS rectify this shortfall by maintaining a stationary hover over chosen areas, delivering uninterrupted feeds.





These platforms excel in detecting subtle border shifts or troop movements instantly. Equipped with high-definition optical and infrared sensors, they function as elevated watchtowers. Their repositioning flexibility surpasses rigid satellite paths.





India's indigenous HAPS efforts centre on the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bangalore. In February 2024, NAL trialled a 23-kg prototype at the Challakere Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. Sporting a 12-metre wingspan, it logged eight and a half hours aloft at 3 kilometres.





The prototype surpassed all benchmarks. Subsequent pre-monsoon campaigns demonstrated flight through cloud layers. It reached 24,000 feet reliably. NAL now targets a full-scale version by 2027.





This larger variant will boast a 30-metre wingspan—comparable to a Boeing 737. It aims for 23-kilometre altitudes with 90-hour endurance. Solar propulsion and lightweight composites underpin its design.





Private sector innovation bolsters these advances. Bengaluru's NewSpace Research and Technologies has tested a solar UAV under the Defence Ministry's iDEX scheme. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) partners with a startup on a "futuristic" HAPS platform.





Beyond defence, HAPS hold vast civilian promise. They can relay disaster management communications in remote crises. Extending 5G coverage to underserved regions becomes feasible. Precision agriculture benefits from aerial crop monitoring.





Environmental surveillance gains too, tracking deforestation or pollution dynamically. As "towers in the sky," HAPS offer superior targeting over satellites. Their lower orbits enhance image resolution for specialised tasks.





The DAC nod propels the project forward. Next steps involve cost negotiations with vendors. The dossier will then reach the Cabinet Committee on Security for ultimate sanction. Timely clearance could accelerate fielding.





India now aligns with pioneers like the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and South Korea in HAPS adoption. This technology spans the chasm between short-range drones and orbital assets. It fortifies strategic deterrence.





For the IAF, AS-HAPS integration promises transformed border awareness. Persistent ISR will deter incursions and sharpen response times. Amidst regional rivalries, this edge proves invaluable.





Indigenous development underscores India's self-reliance push under Atmanirbhar Bharat. NAL's progress, fused with private expertise, minimises foreign dependence. Cost savings amplify long-term viability.





This procurement elevates the ₹3.60 lakh crore package's scope. Rafales and missiles gain a surveillance backbone. Together, they modernise IAF posture against multifaceted threats.





