



India is set to establish its first dedicated military aviation base for High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) in Meerut, marking a significant upgrade in its defence infrastructure.





This development follows Operation Sindoor, a recent military engagement that highlighted the transformative role of drones in modern warfare.





The base, spanning over 900 acres, is being developed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence.





Documents accessed by CNN-News18 reveal that BRO has invited bids for Project Management Consultancy services for the ₹406-crore project.





At the core of the facility lies a 2,110-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway, engineered to accommodate not only RPAs but also transport aircraft such as the C-295 and C-130 classes. This runway will feature ICAO CAT-II compliant lighting and advanced navigational aids, enabling safe operations even in low-visibility conditions.





Two expansive hangars, each measuring 60 by 50 metres, will provide sheltered housing for aircraft and RPAs, facilitating efficient maintenance and rapid deployment.





The base is poised for substantial operational intensity, supporting heavy aircraft movements annually alongside roughly 1,500 RPA sorties—equivalent to about four drone operations per day throughout the year.





This infrastructure push reflects the evolving centrality of drones in military strategy, shifting them from peripheral support roles to pivotal assets. Operation Sindoor exemplified this shift, with unmanned aerial systems deployed extensively for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision targeting.





Military planners noted how continuous drone operations delivered enhanced situational awareness while drastically reducing risks to human personnel.





Such lessons have underscored the critical need for specialised facilities to maintain high-tempo unmanned missions. HALE RPAs, in particular, excel in prolonged flights at high altitudes, offering real-time intelligence over expansive terrains.





In volatile border regions, this endurance capability can distinguish between mere reaction to threats and proactive anticipation.





The Meerut base's construction timeline spans 85 months in total.





The initial seven months will focus on pre-award planning and Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation.





This will be followed by 18 months of supervised construction under expert oversight.





A 24-month defect liability period will address any construction flaws, ensuring structural integrity. Finally, 36 months of maintenance oversight will guarantee full operational readiness. For the Indian Army personnel stationed there, the site will transcend a mere airstrip, evolving into a strategic nerve centre.





Positioned in Meerut, the base will bolster surveillance capabilities, particularly along sensitive frontiers. It aligns with broader efforts to integrate unmanned systems into India's defence posture post recent conflicts. The facility's design accommodates diverse aircraft, enhancing logistical flexibility for transport and RPA operations.





Advanced lighting and navigation systems will mitigate weather-related disruptions, vital for persistent aerial monitoring. Hangars of such scale indicate provisions for multiple platforms, supporting both storage and swift turnaround times.





The projected sortie rate of 1,500 RPA operations annually signals a commitment to sustained, round-the-clock vigilance. This volume underscores drones' maturation into indispensable tools for intelligence dominance.





Operation Sindoor's success validated RPAs' multi-role efficacy, from scouting to strike coordination. It exposed gaps in existing infrastructure, prompting this dedicated investment. HALE platforms' long loiter times enable coverage of vast border areas, crucial against adversarial incursions.





Real-time data feeds from these assets empower commanders with anticipatory decision-making. The extended timeline reflects meticulous planning, prioritising quality and longevity. Pre-award phases ensure comprehensive feasibility assessments and stakeholder alignment.





Supervised construction minimises delays and adheres to military standards. Defect liability and maintenance phases safeguard against premature wear in high-use environments. Meerut's base heralds an unmanned, data-centric future for Indian defence. The persistent drone presence overhead will symbolise vigilance in an era of hybrid threats.





Local communities in Meerut may soon associate the hum of engines with national security advancements. This project reinforces India's push towards self-reliant, tech-driven military modernisation.





