



India and Hungary have conducted the 11th round of Foreign Office Consultations, underscoring the enduring strength of their bilateral relationship.





On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, met with Hungarian State Secretary Boglarka Illes in New Delhi to review the full spectrum of ties between the two nations.





The discussions encompassed a wide array of sectors, including political affairs, trade and investment, defence, science and technology, green energy, water management, pharmaceuticals, space, sports, connectivity, and educational and cultural exchanges. This comprehensive engagement reflects the multifaceted nature of India-Hungary relations.





Both sides also addressed regional and global issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on developments in Europe, the Indo-Pacific region, and reforms in multilateral institutions. Such dialogues highlight the shared strategic priorities amid evolving international dynamics.





Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details of the meeting on X, emphasising the review of bilateral engagements across diverse domains. He noted optimism for stronger ties moving forward, signalling a commitment to deepen cooperation.





The previous round, the 10th Foreign Office Consultations, took place on 19 January 2021 in Budapest. The five-year gap underscores the resilience of these institutional mechanisms despite global disruptions.





India-Hungary relations remain close, friendly, and substantive, having weathered political and economic transformations, especially in Hungary following the post-Cold War reorientation of its foreign policy, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





A notable historical bond stems from India's supportive role during the 1956 Hungarian uprising. India's diplomatic intervention with the Soviet Union helped save the life of Arpad Goncz, who later became President of Hungary from 1990 to 2000. Hungarians continue to express deep gratitude for this gesture.





More recently, on 18 March 2025, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, visited New Delhi to participate in the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue from 17 to 19 March. This high-level engagement reinforced diplomatic momentum.





Economic cooperation is facilitated through the Indo-Hungary Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation. The 6th session occurred in Budapest on 17-18 October 2022, where the protocol for collaboration was reviewed and signed, providing a structured framework for intergovernmental discussions.





Additionally, a Joint Business Council, established in 1979 under an agreement between the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, promotes direct business interactions. Its last meeting was held in Budapest in June 2016, indicating potential for revitalisation.





These consultations and historical ties position India and Hungary for expanded collaboration in emerging areas such as defence, space, and green energy, aligning with broader geopolitical interests in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.





Based On ANI Report







