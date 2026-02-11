



India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs Barry Faure and Chief of Defence Forces Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette in New Delhi on Tuesday.





The talks focused on strengthening defence and security cooperation, reviewing ongoing collaboration, and reaffirming commitment to peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Both sides warmly welcomed the upcoming joint military exercise LAMITYE-2026 and acknowledged progress in capacity-building programs.





Discussions expanded to enhancing training, hydrographic surveys, and maritime security operations. They agreed to increase ship and aircraft visits, defence delegation exchanges, and long-term alliances for capacity enhancement. Singh invited Seychelles to India's International Fleet Review and the 2026 Exercise Milan in Visakhapatnam next week.





The joint statement highlighted renewed pledges to intensify bilateral ties under India's MAHASAGAR vision for mutual security and growth. Emphasis was placed on collaborative strategies against maritime challenges like piracy and trafficking, with sustained support for modernising Seychelles' military assets through equipment upgrades and technology transfers.





These engagements underscore the robust India-Seychelles defence partnership, rooted in shared maritime priorities and IOR stability. They build on historical initiatives like specialized training, joint patrols, and information-sharing, promoting interoperability and people-to-people ties.





In the geopolitical landscape, the meetings signal India's proactive alliances in the IOR to counter external influences on strategic sea lanes. Aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat, this fosters a rules-based order, safeguarding shared sea lines of communication through inclusive security architecture.





Based On ANI Report







