



India has prominently displayed its indigenous defence capabilities at the World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led a high-level delegation to the event, marking a significant step in showcasing the nation's manufacturing prowess.





The delegation attended the opening ceremony alongside international dignitaries. Seth inaugurated the inaugural India Pavilion at the show, featuring exhibits from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and private Indian firms, as per an official Ministry of Defence release.





This pavilion underscored India's growing stature in defence production, highlighting self-reliance and export potential. It served as a platform to demonstrate advanced indigenous technologies to a global audience.





Seth also toured exhibition areas of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and the Saudi Ministry of Defence. He reviewed their latest developments in indigenous technologies, fostering mutual understanding.





On 8 and 9 February, Seth engaged in discussions with Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs in Saudi Arabia. The talks focused on enhancing cooperation and engagement between the armed forces of both nations.





He further met Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Defence Development (GADD). Seth emphasised India's rise as a global export hub for defence equipment and invited GADD officials to visit India's research and development facilities.





The invitation aimed to explore joint opportunities in co-developing defence technologies. Such collaborations could strengthen technological ties between the two countries.





Seth also held talks with Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI). Discussions centred on strategic cooperation and bolstering the defence supply chain ecosystem.





The Minister proposed a visit by a joint GAMI-led delegation to India. This would allow Saudi officials to witness India's defence capabilities first-hand.





In an address to heads of Indian and Saudi defence companies at the Indian Embassy, Seth stressed the need for joint cooperation. He advocated achieving self-reliance in defence requirements through partnership.





Seth highlighted India's "Make in India, Make for the World" vision. This commitment positions India as a reliable global partner in defence manufacturing.





Beyond the show, Seth visited Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of the Saudi state. The visit added a cultural dimension to the diplomatic engagements.





He later addressed the Indian diaspora at an event hosted by the Indian Embassy. Seth outlined India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covering sectors such as women's empowerment, health, and digital literacy.





The Minister promoted a 'Nation First' approach. He commended embassy officials for their unwavering support to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.





The World Defence Show 2026 thus emerged as a key venue for India to project its defence might. These interactions signal deepening India-Saudi ties in strategic domains.





Based On ANI Report







