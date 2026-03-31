



The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has delivered a damning report to Parliament, exposing deep-seated deficiencies in the Indian Defence Services. Tabled recently, the document scrutinises operational lapses that undermine military readiness and personnel welfare.





At the heart of the critique lies the irregular maintenance of military hospitals. Auditors uncovered persistent neglect in upgrading facilities, with many buildings falling short of modern standards. Fire safety measures, in particular, emerge as woefully inadequate, posing grave risks to patients and staff alike.





The report demands urgent modernisation of hospital infrastructure. It insists on swift action from the Ministry of Defence to renovate ageing structures and enforce rigorous compliance with safety norms. Without these steps, the CAG warns, lives remain endangered during emergencies.





Compounding these infrastructural woes are failures in biomedical waste management. Military hospitals have flouted statutory provisions for disposing of medical effluents, leading to environmental hazards and potential health crises. The CAG calls for immediate corrective measures to align practices with regulatory mandates.





Pay disbursement irregularities form another stark revelation. Thousands of Army personnel have suffered delays and errors in salary payments, attributable to systemic flaws in the Defence Accounts Department. Outdated processes have resulted in widespread financial distress among troops.





Auditors pinpoint the root cause: IT systems lacking essential business rules. This oversight has triggered incorrect payments, overpayments, and underpayments, eroding trust in administrative machinery. The CAG urges comprehensive digitisation of records to automate and safeguard payroll operations.





The report extends beyond hospitals and pay to broader military site management. Records at key installations remain manual and disorganised, hampering efficiency and audit trails. Digitisation, the CAG asserts, is non-negotiable for transparency and operational agility.





These findings underscore a broader malaise in defence infrastructure modernisation. Despite repeated budgetary allocations, execution lags far behind intent, reflecting bureaucratic inertia and procurement delays. The implications for combat readiness are profound.





Personnel morale bears the brunt of these lapses. Soldiers focused on border vigilance cannot afford distractions from pay shortfalls or substandard medical care. The CAG's audit serves as a clarion call for systemic overhaul.





In response, the Ministry of Defence must prioritise IT integration across accounts and records. Pilot projects for hospital upgrades, coupled with fire safety audits, could yield quick wins. Long-term, indigenous tech solutions—like AI-driven payroll systems—align with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.





The CAG's unflinching assessment arrives amid escalating geopolitical tensions. With threats from multiple fronts, modernising backend support systems is as vital as frontline acquisitions. Ignoring this report risks compounding vulnerabilities.





Parliamentary scrutiny now intensifies pressure on defence planners. Will this lead to tangible reforms, or join the archives of unheeded audits? The onus lies with leadership to translate critique into action.





Agencies







