



India and Russia convened their latest round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on 30 March 2026, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.





The discussions covered the full spectrum of their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, reflecting the depth and breadth of ties between the two nations. Both sides reviewed progress on decisions taken at the 23rd Annual Summit held in December 2025, ensuring continuity in the implementation of agreed initiatives.





The consultations provided an opportunity for India and Russia to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest. This dialogue underscored the importance both countries attach to maintaining regular contact and aligning their approaches on international developments. The talks also touched upon the schedule of upcoming high-level engagements, signalling a forward-looking agenda for bilateral cooperation.





In addition to the formal consultations, Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Their meeting was described as constructive, with discussions focusing on advancing wide-ranging cooperation and assessing regional and global developments. The engagement highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen their longstanding partnership.





The Ministry of External Affairs and the Russian Embassy in India both issued statements emphasising the comprehensive nature of the dialogue.





The consultations in New Delhi followed the previous round held in Moscow in March 2025, reflecting the regularity of these exchanges and the strategic importance of the relationship. The meetings reaffirmed the enduring relevance of India–Russia ties in a shifting global landscape.





ANI







