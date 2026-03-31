



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit New Delhi on 14–15 May to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.





The gathering will be hosted under India’s presidency, with discussions expected to shape the draft documents that will later be presented at the BRICS summit.





According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Lavrov’s participation will be accompanied by a separate working visit, during which he will meet External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials.





India’s presidency comes at a time when BRICS has expanded significantly. Originally founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, the group welcomed South Africa in 2011.





More recently, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined in 2024, followed by Indonesia in 2025. Several other countries, including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Nigeria, have been granted partner status, reflecting the bloc’s growing global reach.





Lavrov’s visit builds on the momentum of President Vladimir Putin’s trip to India in December 2025, which reaffirmed the alignment of strategic objectives between Moscow and New Delhi. That visit produced a substantial package of agreements, including policy documents that underscored the depth of bilateral cooperation. Lavrov has since reiterated Russia’s anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Russia later in 2026, highlighting the enduring nature of the partnership.





Economic ties remain a central pillar of the relationship. Bilateral trade between Russia and India reached approximately $60 billion in 2025, with both sides setting an ambitious target of $100 billion by 2030.





To achieve this, cooperation will be deepened in logistics, technology and investment, particularly through projects such as the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route. Lavrov noted that 96 per cent of trade is already conducted in national currencies, underscoring the resilience of economic engagement despite global financial pressures.





The upcoming BRICS ministerial meeting will therefore serve not only as a platform for multilateral coordination but also as an opportunity to reinforce bilateral ties.





With India steering the agenda, the discussions are expected to reflect both the bloc’s expanded membership and the strategic priorities of its leading partners.





Lavrov’s presence in New Delhi signals Moscow’s intent to maintain close diplomatic and economic alignment with India, while contributing to the shaping of BRICS’ evolving role in global affairs.





ANI







