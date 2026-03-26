



India’s Ministry of External Affairs has intensified its monitoring of the volatile Gulf situation, ensuring that Indian nationals abroad receive continuous support.





Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), confirmed that a dedicated control room has been established to coordinate with state governments and Union Territories. This facility operates round the clock, providing assistance through a 24x7 helpline and maintaining direct communication with the Indian diaspora.





Officials have stressed that updated advisories are being issued regularly to keep citizens informed about travel, safety measures, and regional developments. Support is being extended across multiple areas, including visa facilitation, logistics, and contingency planning for possible evacuations.





Mahajan highlighted that as of now, over 4,26,000 passengers have travelled on 2,199 flights between the UAE and India, reflecting the scale of ongoing air connectivity despite regional disruptions.





Air travel remains operational between India and several Gulf countries, though restrictions in certain airspaces have led to rerouting and schedule adjustments. Flights continue to operate from Oman and Saudi Arabia, while Qatar’s airspace remains open.





Non-commercial flights are functioning in Kuwait and Bahrain, with Gulf Air facilitating services from Saudi Arabia to India. Authorities also noted that alternative routes are being used to repatriate citizens, including via Jordan and Armenia, with hundreds of passengers already moved to safety.





The government has confirmed the death of an Indian national in the Gulf amid the ongoing conflict. The mortal remains have been repatriated, and officials are in touch with the bereaved family to provide necessary support.





Efforts are underway to ensure the early return of other nationals who wish to come back, with evacuation plans being continuously updated in response to the shifting ground situation.





India’s diplomatic and logistical machinery remains fully engaged, balancing the need for immediate assistance with long-term contingency planning. The government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Indian citizens overseas, emphasising that every possible measure is being taken to ensure their safety and well-being during this period of uncertainty.





ANI







