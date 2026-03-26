



The all-party meeting convened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the government’s determination to present a unified national stance on the unfolding crisis in West Asia.





The session was marked by a lively exchange between government and opposition members, particularly over India’s diplomatic posture. Questions were raised about Pakistan’s reported offer to mediate between Washington and Tehran, but the government dismissed this as neither new nor significant, noting that Islamabad has periodically attempted such roles since the early 1980s.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was emphatic in rejecting any notion of India acting as a broker, stressing that New Delhi does not engage in “Dalali” diplomacy.





Concerns about India’s response to the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader were also addressed. Officials clarified that condolences were conveyed without delay, with the Foreign Secretary personally visiting the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to sign the condolence book.





On the matter of sanctions and oil imports, the government explained that the current framework was inherited from earlier periods, particularly between 2008 and 2012, and continues to shape India’s energy policy. Maritime issues were also discussed, with officials noting that Iran had appreciated India’s advisory on naval movements, which might have prevented complications for one of its vessels.





Energy security formed the backbone of the government’s presentation. India has shifted nearly 70% of its crude oil imports away from the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz, diversifying supplies through Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Port in the Red Sea.





This strategy has reduced exposure to regional chokepoints and ensured continuity of supply. Liquefied Natural Gas and LPG imports have similarly been diversified, now sourced from 14 countries including the United States, Australia, and Oman.





Officials confirmed that there is no shortage of essential fuels, with households receiving uninterrupted piped gas and CNG, while industries and fertiliser plants are being managed at 80% and 70% of their average supply respectively.





Agricultural stability was another priority. The government highlighted that fertiliser stocks for the upcoming Kharif 2026 season are significantly higher than last year, thanks to diplomatic outreach to nearly 20 countries including Egypt, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.





This ensures that urea, DAP, and NPK supplies remain secure. While shipping disruptions have inevitably affected cargo movements, India is redirecting its export strategy towards Africa and Latin America. This pivot not only sustains trade volumes but also positions India as a humanitarian supplier of food and fertilisers to regions facing acute shortages.





India’s maritime advocacy was presented as a success story. Following an emergency session at the International Maritime Organization and a UN Security Council resolution in March, India played a decisive role in securing safe passage for global shipping.





Its intervention ensured the safe redirection of four major LNG vessels—Alhwa, Nanda Devi, Jaya Vaunt, and Prime Gas—through the Strait, reinforcing its reputation as a responsible maritime actor.





The meeting concluded with a strong appeal for national unity. The government urged all political parties to project a singular message to the public, emphasising that cohesion is essential to prevent panic and maintain confidence during this period of global uncertainty.





The tone was one of reassurance, with the government expressing confidence that both sides of the political spectrum would work together to safeguard national interests.





Agencies







