



Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has firmly denied any awareness of peace talks involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. Speaking during a media stakeout at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, he emphasised that military operations against Iranian targets continue unabated.





Danon stated that he was unfamiliar with Israel's participation in such discussions. He underscored the ongoing joint efforts by Israel and the US to strike military sites in Iran, vowing to persist until key objectives are met.





The primary goal, according to Danon, is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He affirmed that any future diplomacy must ensure Iran relinquishes both nuclear capabilities and ballistic missile prowess.





Reflecting on recent achievements, Danon claimed significant progress in weakening the Iranian regime. He warned against allowing conditions that could enable its resurgence, aiming instead to forge a transformed regional reality.





Danon portrayed Israel as a stabilising influence in the Middle East, contrasting it with Iran's destabilising actions. He highlighted Israel's history of pursuing peace treaties while accusing the Iranian regime of fostering chaos.





In a pointed remark, Danon noted that Iran had attacked 13 countries in a single month—a feat Israel, in its 77 years of existence, had never matched against multiple foes simultaneously. This, he argued, underscores Iran's role in regional instability.





Earlier, in a UN Security Council address, Danon accused Iran of arming and funding terrorist groups such as Hamas. He detailed over 8,500 Israeli-US strikes that have dismantled missile launchers, weapons facilities, and command centres.





These operations, Danon said, have eradicated key figures behind Iran's aggression and disrupted its command structure. He dismissed Iranian attempts at international blackmail as futile.





Danon evoked the existential threat posed by Iran, imagining the devastation if its missiles carried nuclear warheads instead of conventional ones. He acknowledged the operation's costs to Israelis, Gulf neighbours, and Iranians but deemed them unavoidable.





Israelis, he recounted, have endured weeks of sheltering from Iranian missile barrages, with recent strikes hitting civilian areas in Arad and Dimona. This, Danon asserted, reveals the regime's intent to inflict maximum bloodshed.





These statements contrast sharply with signals from US President Donald Trump, who indicated active negotiations with Iran and predicted an imminent end to the conflict. Trump boasted of Iran's military decimation—its navy, air force, and communications rendered ineffective.





Trump described US planes flying unhindered over Tehran and other areas, asserting Iran's total military defeat. He suggested Tehran was eager for a deal amid its losses, though he stopped short of guarantees.





Iran has offered no formal response to Trump's overtures. On Tuesday, Iranian officials rejected negotiation reports, insisting peace requires a halt to US-Israeli operations.





Even as Iran launched its 80th wave of retaliatory strikes, its military posture remains defiant. This belligerence signals that a resolution in West Asia remains distant despite the escalating toll.





ANI







