Open-source illustrative photo



The Indian Air Force is poised to transform its MiG-29 fleet into a deadlier force with the integration of the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM). This upgrade targets the MiG-29 UPG variant, promising a substantial leap in close-combat effectiveness.





On 25 March, the Ministry of Defence released a request for proposals to handle the integration and testing of ASRAAM on these aircraft. The contract extends beyond the missiles themselves to include launchers, supporting equipment, and comprehensive training for pilots and ground crews.





ASRAAM, crafted by the multinational MBDA consortium, represents cutting-edge European missile technology. It has already proven its worth on India's indigenous TEJAS and Jaguar fighters, demonstrating seamless compatibility with home-grown platforms.





With a range surpassing 25 kilometres, ASRAAM more than doubles the reach of the ageing Soviet R-73 missile it will supplant. The R-73, a relic from the 1980s, tops out at 10-15 kilometres, leaving MiG-29s vulnerable in modern beyond-visual-range skirmishes.





India operates over 55 MiG-29s, including eight twin-seat trainers, forming a vital backbone of its air defence. These Soviet-era jets, first produced in 1983, entered Indian service in 1987 after assembly in Pune, equipping Nos 28 and 47 Squadrons.





The upgrade will phase out the R-73 across the entire MiG-29 inventory, aligning the fleet with fourth-generation standards. ASRAAM's fire-and-forget guidance, powered by advanced heat-seeking tech, allows pilots to launch and evade without constant target tracking.





Capable of Mach 3+ speeds, the missile excels in high-speed intercepts of agile fighters. Its 2.9-metre length, 88-kilogram weight, and high-explosive warhead ensure devastating precision in dogfights, even at extended ranges.





A 2021 pact between MBDA and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) paves the way for local production. A specialised assembly and testing facility is rising in Hyderabad, bolstering India's self-reliance in missile manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





This move counters regional rivals effectively. China's PL-10, fielded since 2015 on J-10C, J-16, and J-20 jets, offers 20-30 kilometre range and Mach 4 speed. Pakistan arms its JF-17 Block-III with the export PL-10E variant.





Defence analysts highlight ASRAAM's superior rocket motor, granting it an edge in range and kinematics over the PL-10. This tilts the balance in India's favour during potential aerial confrontations along contested borders.





The MiG-29 remains indispensable for air superiority, especially on the western front with Pakistan. On 12 March, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a MiG-29 himself to evaluate readiness near the border, underscoring its frontline role.





As a multi-role platform, the jet handles both air-to-air dominance and precision ground strikes. It drew blood in Operation Sindoor in 2025, proving its mettle in live combat scenarios.





Integrating ASRAAM addresses a critical gap in short-range lethality, vital against stealthy threats from Chinese J-20s or Pakistani JF-17s. The upgrade modernises a legacy platform without the expense of full fleet replacement.





Procurement timelines will hinge on RFP responses, with integration likely spanning 2026-2028. This fits into broader IAF modernisation, including TEJAS MK-1A inductions and Sukhoi Su-30MKI enhancements.





Local BDL production ensures sustained supplies and technology transfer, reducing import dependence. Training modules will familiarise crews with ASRAAM's digital interface and helmet-cued sighting.





Geopolitically, the move signals India's resolve amid rising tensions. With China expanding its fifth-generation fleet and Pakistan deepening ties with Beijing, ASRAAM-equipped MiG-29s will deter adventurism.





The upgrade extends the MiG-29's service life into the 2030s, bridging gaps until indigenous AMCA stealth fighters arrive. It exemplifies pragmatic upgrades over hasty retirements.





ASRAAM's arrival marks a pivotal enhancement for the MiG-29, sharpening India's aerial claws against peer adversaries.





NDTV







