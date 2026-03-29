



The United Arab Emirates' air defence systems have once again proven their mettle, successfully neutralising 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones launched from Iran on 28 March 2026.





This latest interception underscores the UAE's unwavering resolve in the face of relentless aggression.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed the successful engagement, emphasising that forces remain at a heightened state of readiness. Officials vowed to counter any further threats decisively, protecting the nation's sovereignty and stability.





Since the onset of Iranian attacks linked to the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran—now in its 29th day—UAE defences have achieved remarkable feats. They have downed a total of 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and an astonishing 1,872 drones.





Tragically, the conflict has exacted a heavy human toll. Two members of the UAE Armed Forces lost their lives while heroically performing their duties. A Moroccan civilian contractor supporting military operations also perished.





Civilian casualties have mounted, with eight individuals from diverse nationalities killed: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, and Indian. The attacks have left 178 people injured, with wounds ranging from minor to severe.





Among the injured are nationals from an extraordinarily wide array of countries, reflecting the UAE's multicultural fabric. These include citizens of the UAE, India, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, and Tunisia.





Missile debris has compounded the dangers, sparking three fire incidents in Abu Dhabi. Six people, including Indian and Pakistani nationals, suffered injuries in these secondary events, prompting swift responses from local authorities.





The broader conflict rages on, with Yemen's Houthis now entering the fray by targeting Israel with missiles. Drones have struck Kuwait's airport, while former US President Donald Trump has intriguingly described himself as a "peacemaker" amid the chaos.





Iran's "blatant attacks" have claimed 11 lives and injured 178 in the UAE since hostilities began, according to reports. This marks a stark escalation in a war that threatens regional stability.





The UAE's Ministry of Defence reaffirmed its commitment to national security. It stands poised to repel any attempts to undermine the country's interests, ensuring the safety of its people and infrastructure.





As tensions simmer, the world watches closely. The UAE's advanced air defence architecture—likely incorporating systems like the US-made THAAD and Patriot, alongside indigenous enhancements—continues to shield the Gulf from ballistic and drone threats.





This incident highlights the growing sophistication of Iranian drone and missile swarms, reminiscent of tactics seen in Ukraine and against Saudi Arabia. Yet UAE intercepts demonstrate superior layered defences.





Civilian resilience shines through, with expatriate communities bearing much of the brunt. Pakistani, Indian, and Nepali workers, integral to the UAE's economy, feature prominently among the casualties.





Authorities urge calm while bolstering emergency protocols. Fire services and medical teams responded rapidly to debris-related blazes, minimising further harm.





Geopolitically, this barrage tests alliances. The UAE's close ties with the US and Israel position it firmly against Iran, while economic hubs like Abu Dhabi remain prime targets.





The Ministry's statement signals no let-up: high readiness persists, with round-the-clock vigilance. Sovereignty and stability are non-negotiable.





As day 29 unfolds, the human cost mounts, but so does defiance. The UAE presses on, safeguarding its future amid a volatile regional powder keg.





Agencies







