



Adani Defence and Aerospace has marked a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing by delivering the first batch of 2,000 'Prahar' light machine guns to the Indian Army.





This consignment forms part of a substantial order exceeding 40,000 units of these 7.62 mm-calibre weapons, produced entirely in India under the 'Make in India' initiative.





The handover took place at Adani's small arms complex in Gwalior, where Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry, A Anbarasu, flagged off the trucks carrying the initial shipment. Joining him was Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, underscoring the collaborative effort between industry and government.





Notably, the delivery arrived 11 months ahead of the contractual schedule, a feat Rajvanshi highlighted during his remarks to NDTV. He explained that the journey began six years ago with bid submission, against an original timeline stretching over seven years. Rajvanshi assured that the full order would be completed within the next three years.





Rajvanshi emphasised that the programme transcends mere product supply, focusing instead on cultivating long-term capabilities in small arms manufacturing across India. The company has evolved from a mere component producer to a comprehensive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), now equipped to handle light machine guns, assault rifles, pistols, sniper systems, and carbines.





The Gwalior facility boasts an impressive annual production capacity of up to 100,000 firearms. It leverages Industry 4.0 technologies to maintain stringent quality standards, achieving defect and rejection rates below 0.5 per cent. Rajvanshi described this setup as a glimpse into the future of Indian defence manufacturing, with strong prospects for both domestic fulfilment and exports.





A Anbarasu praised the project's demonstration of speed and scale, likening it to the ability to 'race and fire' against tight deadlines. He stressed that such efficiency is vital for bolstering the Indian defence industry ecosystem. The government, he added, remains firmly aligned with industry partners, with ongoing revisions to the Defence Acquisition Procedure to better suit operational needs.





Shuki Schwartz, CEO of Israel Weapon Industries—the partner in this venture—lauded the Prahar LMG's importance for infantry enhancement. Known internationally as the Negev NG7, it builds on the success of a prior 2020 supply of 16,000 units. Schwartz expressed national pride in its local production, which fortifies the self-reliance of the Indian Army and defence forces.





Addressing potential supply risks amid West Asia tensions, Schwartz dismissed concerns outright. He noted Israel Weapon Industries' robust domestic facility as a reliable backstop, complemented by the new Precision, Lethality, Reliability (PLR) joint venture in India. This entity operates as an independent company, fully capable of meeting demands regardless of external disruptions.





Technically, the Prahar LMG employs an open bolt mechanism with a rotating bolt and gas piston operation, optimising reliability in combat. Its 508 mm barrel contributes to an overall length of 1,000 mm, which shortens to 820 mm when the stock is folded—ideal for paratrooper deployments. At 7.6 kg without a magazine, it offers a lighter profile than many peers, which can weigh 22 to 38 per cent more.





This delivery not only accelerates the Indian Army's modernisation but also exemplifies the maturing prowess of private sector involvement in defence. By prioritising indigenous production, speed, and quality, Adani's achievement sets a benchmark for future contracts, potentially reshaping India's small arms landscape.





NDTV







