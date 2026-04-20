



The United Kingdom is hosting Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan for a three-day visit beginning on 19 April, marking the first official visit by an Indian CDS to the UK. General Chauhan was received by his counterpart, UK Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, with discussions centred on strengthening cooperation in training, operations and defence industry partnerships.





During the visit, General Chauhan is scheduled to meet senior UK civil and military leaders, as well as representatives of the British defence industry, to advance talks on co-production. He will also visit the Royal College of Defence Studies, where he will interact with a multinational cohort of students, further underlining the educational and strategic dimension of the engagement.





The visit highlights the growing defence ties between India and the United Kingdom and follows a series of high-level military exchanges earlier this year, including the visit of UK Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth to India in March.





British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron described the visit as a landmark moment, emphasising the trust and ambition driving the UK-India defence partnership. She noted that both nations are stepping up cooperation to strengthen interoperability, spur innovation and support a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.





Cameron added that the partnership is advancing across joint training, defence industry cooperation and strategic dialogue, with momentum building rapidly because of India’s role as a key defence partner for the UK. Commodore Chris Saunders, Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, echoed this sentiment, stating that it was an honour to accompany General Chauhan and that the visit reflects significant progress achieved across all areas of defence.





Saunders explained that the visit provides an opportunity to deepen military-to-military engagement, expand cooperative training ambitions and explore greater defence industrial collaboration. He highlighted the shared vision of using defence as an “Engine for Growth” and supporting India’s path to self-reliance, describing the moment as an exciting time for UK-India defence cooperation.





ANI







