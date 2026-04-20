



India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval undertook an official visit to Riyadh on Sunday, engaging in high-level discussions with senior Saudi leaders. The Embassy of India in Riyadh confirmed that the meetings focused on bilateral relations, energy cooperation, and regional developments.





Doval met with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Saudi National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban.





The embassy noted that the talks covered a wide range of strategic and regional issues of mutual interest, reflecting the depth of India–Saudi engagement.





The discussions highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties while addressing the evolving regional situation. Both sides exchanged views on matters of shared concern, underscoring the strategic nature of the partnership between New Delhi and Riyadh.





The visit reaffirmed India’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Saudi Arabia across multiple domains, including energy security and regional stability.





This engagement followed closely on the heels of another significant diplomatic meeting. On Friday, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, held extensive talks with Ajit Doval in New Delhi.





The meeting came against the backdrop of the prolonged Russia–Ukraine conflict, now in its fourth year, and provided an opportunity for both nations to review bilateral cooperation and address pressing geopolitical concerns.





According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the dialogue underscored the continued engagement between India and Ukraine at the security and strategic level.





He emphasised that India reiterated its principled position, focusing on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. In a post on X, Jaiswal confirmed that Umerov met Doval on 17 April 2026, with discussions covering bilateral relations and the ongoing conflict.





The talks also involved a broader assessment of the geopolitical situation arising from the war, particularly its implications for global security, energy supplies, and food stability. Both sides recognised the urgency of maintaining dialogue amid the protracted crisis, with India reaffirming its consistent stance on diplomacy as the path to lasting peace.





This sequence of meetings illustrates India’s active diplomatic outreach, engaging with key partners in both West Asia and Eastern Europe. The Riyadh visit and the New Delhi talks with Ukraine’s top security official reflect New Delhi’s balancing act in navigating complex global challenges while reinforcing bilateral partnerships.





ANI







