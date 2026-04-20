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ISRO has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its capacity to monitor activity in Earth orbit.





At the inaugural session of the second international conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS-2026) in Bangalore, the organisation released the Indian Space Situational Awareness Report for 2025 (ISSAR-2025).





The report detailed the Collision Avoidance Analysis (COLA) and Collision Avoidance Manoeuvres (CAMs) undertaken during the year to safeguard Indian orbital assets.





These measures highlight ISRO’s commitment to enhancing its monitoring capacity and ensuring the sustainability of space operations.





Radar and optical telescopes form the backbone of the ground-based infrastructure used to track satellites and debris in orbit.





The Network for Space Objects Tracking and Analysis (NETRA) project is central to ISRO’s SSA capacity-building efforts.





An optical telescope is being established at Hanle in Ladakh, while the design and review of an indigenous phased array space object tracking radar was completed by a national-level expert committee in 2025.





Plans are also underway to establish an indigenously developed radar in Northeast India.





The Multi-Object Tracking Radar (MOTR) at Sriharikota already plays a crucial role in tracking space objects, including the upper stages of Indian rockets after launch and satellites nearing re-entry.





Additionally, the Baker Nunn Schmidt Telescope (BNST) in Nainital is expected to further enhance India’s ability to track space objects.





India has also reaffirmed its commitment to debris-free missions.





At the annual meeting of the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) in Bengaluru in 2024, the Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM) initiative was announced.





The goal is that by 2030, all Indian space operations—governmental and non-governmental alike—will be debris free.





This will be achieved by adopting measures during the design, operation, and disposal phases of missions, ensuring that sufficient fuel remains on board to deorbit satellites at the end of their operational life rather than abandoning them in orbit.





India already produces the least amount of orbital debris among spacefaring nations, underscoring its commitment to the sustainable use of outer space.





Agencies







