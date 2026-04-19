



The concept of hijacker or snatcher satellites has become a subject of growing attention in the field of space security and military technology. At least three major powers—the United States, Russia, and China—are known to be developing different types of such spacecraft.





These satellites are designed to physically capture another satellite in orbit, a capability that raises both strategic opportunities and significant concerns about the militarisation of space.





Hijacker satellites are broadly categorised into three types, each employing a distinct method of capture. The first are towing satellites, which use a towing cable to latch onto and drag another satellite. This approach allows the hijacker to reposition or remove the target from its operational orbit, effectively neutralising its utility.





The second type are grabber satellites, which employ robotic arms to seize and manipulate another spacecraft. This method provides precision control and can be used not only to disable but also to inspect or repurpose the captured satellite. The third category are catcher satellites, which deploy capture nets to ensnare their targets. This technique is less precise but can be effective against satellites that are difficult to grapple with using mechanical arms or cables.





The development of these technologies by the United States, Russia, and China reflects their broader ambitions in space dominance and counter-space operations. Each country has invested in different approaches, likely influenced by their existing technological strengths and strategic doctrines.





The United States has long explored robotic servicing technologies, which can be adapted for military use. Russia has historically experimented with co-orbital systems, and China has demonstrated rapid advances in satellite manoeuvrability and proximity operations. Together, these efforts point to a future where hijacker satellites could play a role in both defensive and offensive space strategies.





The existence of such systems also raises profound questions about international norms and the security of space assets. Satellites are critical for communications, navigation, surveillance, and missile warning systems.





The ability to physically capture or disable them introduces a new dimension to space warfare, one that goes beyond electronic jamming or cyber interference. It underscores the urgent need for global dialogue on rules of engagement in space, as the deployment of hijacker satellites could destabilise the delicate balance of deterrence among major powers.





India's Hijacker Satellites Perspective: Deterrence Or Diplomatic Risk?





India’s perspective on the development of hijacker satellites by the United States, Russia, and China is shaped by its broader strategic outlook on space security and deterrence. New Delhi has traditionally emphasised the peaceful use of outer space, but it is also acutely aware of the growing militarisation of this domain.





The demonstration of anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities in 2019 under Mission Shakti signalled India’s resolve to protect its space assets, while simultaneously highlighting the need to keep pace with evolving technologies that could threaten national security.





Whether India should develop hijacker satellite capabilities is a question that sits at the intersection of deterrence, technological ambition, and strategic necessity. On one hand, such systems could provide India with the ability to neutralise hostile satellites in times of conflict, thereby safeguarding its communications, surveillance, and navigation networks.





The benefits would include enhanced deterrence against adversaries, the ability to counter space-based intelligence gathering, and a stronger position in the emerging domain of counter-space operations. These capabilities could also serve dual-use purposes, such as satellite servicing, debris removal, and orbital management, which would bolster India’s reputation as a responsible space power.





On the other hand, there are risks associated with pursuing hijacker satellite technology. Developing such systems could be perceived as escalatory, potentially triggering an arms race in space. India has consistently advocated for international norms and regulations to prevent the weaponisation of outer space, and overt pursuit of hijacker satellites might appear contradictory to that stance.





Moreover, the costs of developing and deploying such advanced systems are significant, and India must balance these against other pressing defence and developmental priorities.





The question of whether India should “keep up with the Joneses” in this field is therefore nuanced. Strategically, India cannot afford to ignore the advances being made by other major powers, especially given its security environment and reliance on space assets.





However, rather than blindly replicating the approaches of the United States, Russia, or China, India could focus on selective capability development—investing in technologies that provide deterrence and resilience without undermining its commitment to responsible space conduct.





This might include enhancing proximity operations, robotic servicing, and defensive measures to protect its satellites, while keeping hijacker capabilities as a latent option should the strategic environment demand it.





In essence, India’s path forward lies in balancing deterrence with diplomacy. Developing technological capabilities that ensure security and resilience is important, but doing so in a manner consistent with its long-standing advocacy for the peaceful use of space will help India maintain credibility on the global stage while safeguarding its national interests.





Agencies







