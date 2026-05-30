



India has formally signed a landmark agreement with Vietnam to supply the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, jointly developed with Russia.





The announcement was made by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defence forum. Singh also revealed that India is in the final stages of concluding a similar deal with Indonesia, signalling a significant expansion of India’s defence exports in Southeast Asia.





The deal with Vietnam is estimated to be worth about ₹6,000, including training and logistical support. This marks one of Vietnam’s largest defence acquisitions in recent years and underscores its determination to strengthen coastal and maritime deterrence capabilities.





India has already sold the BrahMos system to the Philippines, which signed a contract in 2022, and the addition of Vietnam and potentially Indonesia highlights the growing regional demand for the missile.





India’s Defence Secretary emphasised New Delhi’s strong commitment to ASEAN nations, though he did not disclose further details of the agreements. The BrahMos missile, known for its supersonic speed of Mach 2.8, precision strike capability, and sea-skimming trajectory, is considered one of the most formidable anti-ship weapons in the world.





Its induction into Vietnam’s arsenal would significantly bolster Hanoi’s maritime security posture, particularly in the contested South China Sea.





The deal also reflects India’s broader strategy of building up domestic defence manufacturing for both local use and exports. The BrahMos program has become a flagship of India’s “Make in India” initiative, showcasing indigenous capabilities while reinforcing strategic partnerships.





For Vietnam, the acquisition represents a critical step in diversifying its defence suppliers and reducing reliance on traditional sources such as Russia.





Beyond the immediate military implications, the agreement carries wider geopolitical weight. It strengthens India’s role as a credible security partner in the Indo-Pacific, enhances Vietnam’s deterrence architecture, and signals the emergence of a coordinated security network among ASEAN nations.





The potential deal with Indonesia, once finalised, would further consolidate this trend, positioning BrahMos as the preferred coastal defence solution in Southeast Asia.





India’s growing success in exporting the BrahMos missile underscores its rising profile as a defence exporter. With Vietnam now joining the Philippines and Indonesia in procuring the system, India is steadily carving out a niche in the global arms market while simultaneously advancing its strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







