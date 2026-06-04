



India’s Rafale expansion plan is now entering a decisive phase, with a formal Letter of Request sent to France for 114 additional fighters worth nearly ₹3.25 lakh crore (US$39 billion).





This would raise India’s Rafale fleet from 36 to potentially 150 aircraft, making it the backbone of the Indian Air Force and the largest fighter acquisition in its history.





India is preparing to transform the Rafale from a niche capability into a central pillar of its airpower. The proposed deal under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme will see the first 24 jets delivered directly from France to meet immediate operational needs, while nearly 90 aircraft are expected to be manufactured in India.





This marks the first Rafale production line outside France, with localisation levels projected to reach 40–50 per cent. The arrangement will boost the aerospace ecosystem, create skilled jobs, and strengthen supply chains under the Make in India initiative.





The Rafale’s advanced features—Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles, Spectra electronic warfare suite, AESA radar, and multi-role strike capability—make it a versatile platform for air superiority, deep strike, maritime operations, and nuclear deterrence.





India already operates 36 Rafales at Ambala and Hasimara, and the Navy is inducting 26 Rafale M aircraft for carrier operations. Expanding the fleet to 114 additional jets will consolidate training, logistics, and maintenance, reducing costs and improving efficiency compared to inducting a new aircraft type.





The urgency stems from India’s declining squadron strength, now at about 29 against a sanctioned requirement of 42. Ageing MiG-21s and delays in TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 programs have widened the gap, while China has fielded stealth fighters like the J‑20 and J‑35, and Pakistan is expected to induct the J‑35.





The Rafale expansion is seen as the fastest way to restore parity in a two-front scenario. Deliveries could begin around 2030 if the contract is signed by late 2026 or early 2027.





Negotiations are focused not only on pricing and production schedules but also on India’s demand for access to Interface Control Documents (ICDs).





These technical blueprints would allow integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra missile and BrahMos-NG, giving India operational sovereignty without requiring French certification. While full access to source codes is unlikely, ICDs would provide the flexibility India seeks to avoid dependence on foreign suppliers.





The deal is valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore and represents one of the largest fighter jet acquisitions globally. It will deepen India’s strategic partnership with France, which has already supplied Scorpene submarines and is collaborating on nuclear energy.





The Rafale program also positions India as Dassault Aviation’s second global manufacturing hub, reshaping the Indo-Pacific defence-industrial landscape. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s recent discussions in Paris, political commitment to the deal is evident.





When concluded, India’s Rafale fleet could rise to 150 aircraft, with future naval acquisitions potentially pushing the total beyond 200. This would cement the Rafale as the backbone of Indian airpower until indigenous projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft mature after 2035.





The expansion underscores India’s ambition to combine imported technology with domestic production, ensuring readiness against regional threats while advancing defence self-reliance.





Agencies







