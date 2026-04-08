



The Norwegian technology firm Kongsberg Maritime has formalised an agreement to provide 18 substantial Kamewa waterjets for the Indian Navy’s Next-Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) initiative, reported Naval Today.





This development represents a pivotal expansion for the company, marking its most significant individual waterjet order since its inception. The firm noted that this milestone indicates a robust return to the manufacturing of large-scale waterjet systems following a decade of relatively subdued activity in this specific sector.





Responsibility for the construction of the NGMV fleet lies with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), and these vessels are slated to become a fundamental component of India’s maritime security framework.





While the specific financial value of this subcontract was not disclosed in the immediate announcement, the broader NGMV project is a massive undertaking for the Indian Ministry of Defence, which signed the primary acquisition contract with CSL in March 2023 for approximately ₹9,805 crore.









Representatives from Cochin Shipyard expressed significant satisfaction regarding the collaboration, highlighting Kongsberg Maritime’s history as a dependable partner across various previous commercial ventures.





They emphasised that the partnership is built upon a foundation of technical synergy and mutual professional trust, which will be essential as the project progresses through the construction phases at the CSL facility.





Anders Valkeinen, Vice President of High-Speed Craft at Kongsberg Maritime, described the contract as a landmark achievement and a validation of the industry's confidence in their waterjet technology for high-stakes naval operations.





He asserted that the Kamewa units are engineered to provide the specific speed, manoeuvrability, and mechanical reliability required for the operation of these sophisticated missile-carrying vessels.





Further echoing this sentiment, Anette Holte, the Country Manager for India at Kongsberg Maritime, reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to supporting the naval objectives of the Indian government.





She noted that the contract reinforces their strategic intent to expand their industrial presence within India while supplying world-class technological solutions for vital national defence programmes.





The timeline for the delivery of these waterjets is designed to integrate seamlessly with the NGMV building schedule at Cochin Shipyard. The NGMV program reached a major milestone in December 2024 with the official steel-cutting ceremony for the lead vessel.





Once completed, these ships will function as high-speed combatants equipped with air surveillance radars, fire control systems, anti-missile defences, and surface-to-surface missiles.





These advanced vessels are primarily designed to project offensive power against hostile warships, merchant shipping, and land-based targets.





The inclusion of high-performance waterjets will ensure they possess the tactical agility required for modern maritime warfare, securing India's strategic interests in increasingly contested waters.





Naval Today











