



India’s indigenously developed electric heavyweight torpedo, Takshak, is set to begin trials soon, according to reports. The plan is to conduct the tests from the Kalvari‑class advanced diesel‑electric attack submarines by the end of 2026, reported The Week.





Initial dry and wet harbour trials will be carried out to ensure safe launch procedures without causing damage to submarine sensors or the exterior hull. If these are successful, live trials using actual explosives will follow in 2027 against decommissioned ships or underwater targets.





Takshak has been developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The torpedo, measuring 6.4 metres in length, is powered by silver‑oxide batteries and designed to destroy both submarines and surface ships.





It is equipped with ring laser gyroscope‑based inertial navigation along with GPS and NavIC guidance, enabling it to strike targets with greater accuracy than earlier Indian torpedoes such as the Varunastra.





The indigenous development of a heavyweight torpedo has long been a strategic ambition for India, with work beginning many years ago. Takshak represents a significant leap in capability.





According to earlier reports, Takshak is an anti‑submarine system where the wire serves as the communication medium between the torpedo and the firing ship. If the wire breaks, the torpedo becomes autonomous, similar to its ship‑launched variant.





It can travel up to 40 kilometres to engage submarines and can operate at depths of up to 400 metres. It is expected that the latest version will feature an improved range compared to earlier iterations.





The Defence Ministry signed two contracts worth around ₹2,867 crore for the integration of the EHWT and the construction of an Air‑Independent Propulsion plug for the DRDO‑AIP system.





An AIP plug refers to a new hull section inserted into an existing submarine to integrate an AIP system, enabling conventional diesel‑electric boats to transform into high‑endurance stealth vessels.





The contract for the construction of the AIP plug and its integration was signed with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, valued at around ₹1,990 crore.





The contract for the integration of the EHWT, being developed by DRDO, was signed with Naval Group, France, at an approximate cost of ₹877 crore.





The AIP technology itself is being indigenously developed by DRDO, and the project will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines while contributing to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Takshak employs a “swim‑out” launch system, which deploys torpedoes without compressed air. This reduces or eliminates launch noise, making it harder for enemy warships and submarines to detect Indian submarines through sonar.





It will also feature a fibre‑optic wire guidance system, allowing real‑time sonar data from the submarine to be transmitted to the torpedo, ensuring highly precise strikes.





As per the Defence Ministry’s contract with Naval Group in December 2024, Takshak’s guidance software will be integrated with the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System onboard Kalvari‑class submarines, further strengthening its operational effectiveness.





Agencies







