



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has officially commenced the development of a next-generation tactical missile system, marking a pivotal transition in India’s sovereign strike capabilities.





This ambitious project is specifically designed to replace the venerable Prithvi series, which has served as a cornerstone of the nation’s ballistic arsenal since its induction in the 1990s.





While the original Prithvi missiles represented a landmark achievement in indigenous engineering, they are built upon liquid-fuel propulsion technology. In the context of modern high-intensity warfare, these systems possess inherent limitations that have prompted this strategic shift.





Liquid-fuelled rockets require a complex and lengthy pre-launch preparation phase, necessitating the fuelling of the missile shortly before it can be deployed.





This fuelling process is not only time-consuming but also presents significant operational risks to personnel and equipment. In the volatile environment of a fast-paced conflict, every minute spent on preparation reduces the system's overall responsiveness.





Furthermore, the logistical footprint required for liquid fuelling makes the launch batteries more susceptible to detection, increasing their vulnerability to pre-emptive enemy strikes.





To overcome these hurdles, the upcoming successor will utilise a solid-fuel propulsion system integrated into a cannisterised design.





This technological leap ensures that the missile can be stored and transported in a hermetically sealed container, remaining in a permanent state of readiness. Such a configuration allows for a near-instantaneous launch capability with minimal preparation on the battlefield.





By adopting this modern architecture, the Indian military will be able to execute rapid "shoot-and-scoot" operations, where the launcher can fire its payload and vacate the position before the enemy can coordinate a counter-strike.





This transition to solid-fuel technology is expected to significantly enhance the survivability and lethality of India’s tactical missile forces in future theatres of war.





Agencies







