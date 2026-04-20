



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday.





The two leaders were also seen planting a tree together, symbolising the strengthening of ties between their nations. Earlier in the day, President Lee, accompanied by his wife Kim Hea-kyung, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where they laid a wreath at the memorial.





The visit began with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, where President Lee and the First Lady were received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. The reception featured children in traditional attire waving the national flags of both countries, marking a vibrant start to the second day of the state visit.





President Lee and his wife had arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day official tour, welcomed at the airport by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as an “important milestone” in advancing the Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea. In a social media post, the MEA highlighted the significance of the visit and the warm reception extended to the South Korean leader.





In a written interview with The Times of India, President Lee noted that the prolonged conflict between the United States and Iran had effectively closed a critical shipping route, driving up global oil prices and disrupting supply chains for industrial materials.





He emphasised that both India and South Korea rely heavily on the Middle East for energy supplies, making the security of maritime routes vital. He pledged close collaboration with India to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and to diversify energy supply chains.





Lee also expressed hope to expand cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, combining Korea’s technology with India’s mining and refining industries to establish stable frameworks. He stressed the importance of collaboration in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence, defence, shipping, and shipbuilding to deepen economic ties and create synergy between the two nations.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had already met President Lee on Sunday, expressing optimism that the summit with Prime Minister Modi would further strengthen bilateral relations.





The agenda for the talks includes shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, and critical and emerging technologies, alongside cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Following the summit, Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for President Lee, who will later meet President Murmu for a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





The MEA underscored that India and South Korea share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilizational ties and shared democratic values. The visit reflects the shared aspiration to strengthen existing cooperation while expanding into new areas of mutual interest.





This engagement builds on sustained high-level contact, following two previous meetings between Prime Minister Modi and President Lee in 2025, held during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and the G7 Summit in Canada.





ANI







