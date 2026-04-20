



Since the outbreak of the U.S.–Israeli war with Iran on 28 February, the Strait of Hormuz has remained a focal point of global energy tensions.





The United States has enforced a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran itself has alternated between lifting and re-imposing restrictions on marine traffic through the strait, which is responsible for handling nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.





Despite these disruptions, several non-Iranian oil tankers have managed to transit the strait, their journeys tracked by data from LSEG and Kpler.





A Panama-flagged tanker, Crave, carrying liquefied petroleum gas from the United Arab Emirates, is bound for Indonesia. The Akti A, loaded with diesel from Bahrain, is heading towards Mozambique. South Korea has received shipments as well, with the Liberian-flagged Navig8 Macallister transporting about 500,000 barrels of UAE naphtha to Ulsan, while another tanker discharged cargo at Hyundai Oilbank after crossing Hormuz. The Malta-flagged Odessa also passed through on 13 April, though its loading point was not specified.





Taiwan-bound shipments include the Liberian-flagged VLCC Fpmc C Lord, carrying about 2 million barrels of Saudi crude to Mailiao port. Sri Lanka is receiving about 7,80,000 barrels of UAE Das crude aboard the Indian-flagged Desh Garima. The vessel Ruby is transporting Qatari fertiliser to the United Arab Emirates, while Italy’s Ravenna port is set to receive petroleum coke carried by the bulk carrier Merry M from Saudi Arabia.





Thailand has seen multiple successful transits. The tanker Athina, loaded with Bahraini naphtha, crossed Hormuz on 18 April en route to Thailand. A Thai-owned tanker operated by Bangchak Corporation also passed safely following diplomatic coordination with Iran, avoiding blockade payments. The Suezmax Pola discharged 1 million barrels of Khafji crude at Thailand and Singapore.





China has maintained significant flows, with the LPG carrier Raine crossing on 18 April, while VLCCs Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai exited on 11 April. Cospearl Lake, laden with Iraqi oil, is expected at Zhoushan port on 1 May, while He Rong Hai is bound for Myanmar with Saudi crude.





Both are chartered by Unipec, Sinopec’s trading arm. VLCC Dhalkut, which crossed on 2 April, is also heading to Myanmar to discharge Saudi crude, typically destined for PetroChina’s Yunnan refinery. China’s foreign ministry confirmed three ships had sailed through Hormuz after coordination with relevant parties.





India Has Seen Multiple Shipments





Vessel Type Flag Crossed Date Discharge Date Discharge Port Cargo Receiver Qty Artman LPG carrier 18 April LPG Habrut VLCC 2 April 15 April Paradip Abu Dhabi crude Indian Oil Corp Marathi VLCC (March/April) 28 March Sikka Saudi crude Reliance Industries Smyrni Suezmax Liberia 12 March 16 March Mumbai Saudi crude Hindustan Petroleum Corp 1 million barrels Shenlong Suezmax 6 March 11 March Mumbai Saudi crude 1 million barrels Msg Gabon 9 April 8 April Sikka Residual fuel / fuel oil Navara Liberia 31 March 8 April Sikka Fuel oil BW Tyr LPG carrier Late March 5–7 April Mumbai, Pipavav Cooking gas ~94,000 metric tons (shared) BW Elm LPG carrier Late March 6–15 April Three Indian ports Cooking gas ~94,000 metric tons (shared) Shivalik LPG tanker Indian LPG Nanda Devi LPG tanker Indian LPG Pine Gas LPG tanker Indian LPG Jag Vasant LPG tanker Indian LPG





Vietnam-linked shipping included the Malta-flagged VLCC Agios Fanourios I, which entered the Gulf on 15 April in a second attempt during the U.S.–Iran ceasefire. It is heading to Iraq to load Basra crude for Vietnam. Malaysia has seen activity as well, with the Liberia-flagged VLCC Serifos entering and exiting Hormuz’s trial anchorage bypassing Iran’s Larak Island on 10 April, carrying crude from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, expected at Malacca port on 21 April. Ocean Thunder, loaded with Iraqi crude and chartered by Petronas, transited on 5 April and is expected to discharge 1 million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude at Pengerang on 18 April. Seven Malaysia-linked vessels have been cleared by Iran to transit, according to sources.





Pakistan-flagged tankers also entered the Gulf on 12 April. The Aframax Shalamar was headed to the UAE to load Das crude, while the Panamax Khairpur was bound for Kuwait to load refined products. The Aframax P. Aliki passed through on 28 March, discharging Saudi crude at Karachi on 31 March.





These transits illustrate the fragile but continuing flow of energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, despite the overlapping blockades and geopolitical uncertainty.





Reuters







