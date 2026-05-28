



BluJ Aerospace has unveiled its second-generation cargo eVTOL prototype in Hyderabad, marking a major step in India’s advanced air mobility sector.





The aircraft, built on the proprietary VANTIS platform, is designed for heavy-payload logistics with a capacity exceeding 200 kg and is undergoing active flight testing, with commercial deployment targeted for 2027.





BluJ Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based deep-tech start-up, has introduced its Gen-2 cargo eVTOL prototype, representing the first aircraft developed on its scalable VANTIS platform. This architecture integrates airframe, propulsion, controls, and autonomy systems, enabling faster and more cost-effective development of future aircraft variants.





The Gen-2 follows the company’s Gen-1 demonstrator, which achieved India’s first public flight of a 500 kg-class eVTOL aircraft, and transitions the technology from demonstration to operational capability.





The Gen #2 aircraft is fully battery-powered and adopts a lift-plus-cruise configuration. It is designed to carry payloads exceeding 200 kg within a 500 kg maximum take-off weight envelope, making it suitable for infrastructure logistics, express cargo, airport operations, and defence applications.





The prototype is currently being used for customer pilot programmes, payload testing, and real-world logistics mission evaluations, positioning BluJ as one of India’s closest-to-commercialisation heavy-payload aerial logistics companies.





The company has already completed a successful pilot deployment with a leading power sector public sector undertaking, demonstrating its utility in infrastructure logistics. BluJ’s commercial pipeline spans energy, airports, defence, and express cargo, reflecting the broad applicability of its technology.





Founder and CEO Amar Sri Vatsavaya emphasised that the future of advanced air mobility lies in platform-based architectures, similar to the automotive industry’s approach of building multiple vehicles on a common platform. This adaptability allows BluJ to scale across missions, payloads, and customer use cases efficiently.





BluJ Aerospace operates from a 40,000 sq ft facility in Hyderabad with a team of more than 50 engineers and aerospace specialists.





The company is backed by Endiya Partners and Ideaspring Capital, providing strong venture support for its ambitious roadmap. The Gen #2 prototype is also 40% lighter than its predecessor, reflecting significant design optimisation.





Looking ahead, BluJ is actively developing hydrogen-electric propulsion systems for future long-range passenger mobility variants, targeted for 2027–2028.





The company has already built a ground version of its hydrogen-electric system, including an in-house Type IV composite hydrogen tank, and is collaborating with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Cochin International Airport Limited to establish a hydrogen ecosystem.





These efforts aim to enable one-ton payload logistics aircraft and hydrogen-electric passenger VTOL systems, expanding the scope of India’s advanced air mobility sector.





The Gen-2 prototype represents not only a technological milestone but also a strategic leap for India’s indigenous aerospace ecosystem. By combining scalable design, heavy-payload capability, and a clear roadmap towards hydrogen-electric propulsion, BluJ Aerospace is positioning itself as a leader in aerial logistics and future passenger mobility.





Agencies







