



The Indian Air Force has signed three contracts with IIT-Bombay to introduce predictive, prognostic, and prescriptive maintenance systems for its Su-30MKI fleet, marking a major step towards indigenous, data-driven aerospace technology.





This collaboration will enhance operational readiness, reduce downtime, and strengthen India’s push for self-reliance in defence technologies.





The Indian Air Force formalised three contracts with IIT-Bombay on 27 May 2026 to adopt predictive maintenance for the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. The signing ceremony was presided over by Air Marshal KAA Sanjeeb, AVSM, VSM, Director General (Aircraft), IAF, and Shireesh B Kedare, Director of IIT-Bombay.





This partnership is aimed at developing fully indigenous systems that will transform the way the IAF maintains its frontline fighters.





Predictive maintenance involves the use of artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, sensors, and real-time monitoring systems to detect potential issues before they result in failures. By anticipating problems, the system allows for faster repairs, lower costs, and improved mission readiness. This approach is a paradigm shift from traditional scheduled maintenance, enabling the Su-30MKI fleet to remain combat-ready for longer durations while reducing downtime.





IIT-Bombay emphasised that the collaboration represents a stepping-stone for pathbreaking technology, showcasing India’s academic and technological prowess.





The institution highlighted that the systems will be developed using indigenous know-how, aligning with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission in strategic technologies. The adoption of prognostic and prescriptive maintenance will not only enhance survivability but also accelerate India’s aerospace innovation.





The Su-30MKI, produced locally by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is the backbone of the IAF’s fighter fleet, with over 270 aircraft in service. These jets perform critical roles including air superiority missions, long-range strike operations, and strategic defence tasks. Ensuring their availability and reliability is vital for India’s air power.





The predictive maintenance initiative will directly support the ongoing ‘Super Sukhoi’ modernisation program, which is upgrading avionics, sensors, and weapon systems to keep the aircraft relevant well into the 2050s.





The benefits of this collaboration are manifold. Operational readiness will be significantly enhanced, as aircraft can remain mission-ready for extended periods. Maintenance costs will be reduced through efficient resource allocation, while safety margins will improve due to early detection of technical issues.





Furthermore, the project strengthens India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities, potentially influencing future fighter programs such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





This initiative also reflects a global trend where air forces are increasingly adopting predictive and AI-driven maintenance systems to maximise fleet efficiency. For India, the partnership with IIT-Bombay represents a fusion of military requirements and academic expertise, ensuring that the Su-30MKI fleet continues to serve as a formidable component of national defence.





Agencies







