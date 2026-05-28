



India has expanded its trade footprint in Panama with the launch of three new motorcycle models, underscoring the growing presence of Indian brands in Central America.





The Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica announced that Ambassador Sumit Seth unveiled the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition and Classic 650 in Panama City.





This marks a significant push by one of the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturers into the Latin American market, strengthening India’s export story from Chennai to Ciudad de Panama.





The embassy highlighted Panama’s favourable market conditions, noting that its open economy and dollar-based pricing make it one of the most affordable Royal Enfield markets in the region. It also emphasised Royal Enfield’s long industrial legacy, pointing out that the company has been in continuous production since 1901.





The expanding footprint of Royal Enfield in Panama reflects the growing confidence of Indian brands in Latin America, where demand for affordable yet durable motorcycles is steadily rising.





Alongside commercial outreach, India has also been active in cultural diplomacy. The embassy shared glimpses of International Day of Yoga 2025 celebrations held at the archaeological ruins of Old Panama City, describing the event as a unique blend of heritage and wellness. This initiative reinforced India’s soft power and cultural engagement in the region, complementing its economic expansion.





Earlier in January, the embassy outlined five key areas of cooperation between India and Panama, described as the 5Ts of togetherness: traditions, trade, technology, tourism and talent. These pillars form the foundation of bilateral relations and highlight the diverse avenues through which both nations are strengthening ties.





On Republic Day, Minister of Presidency Juan Carlos Orillac represented the President of Panama as guest of honour at the embassy’s reception, which was attended by around 500 guests, celebrating the spirit of India-Panama friendship.





Panama and India continue to enjoy cordial and warm relations, built on mutual understanding, growing bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation. The launch of new Royal Enfield models in Panama is not only a commercial milestone but also a symbol of India’s expanding influence in Latin America, combining industrial legacy with modern trade ambitions.





ANI







