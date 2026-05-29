



The U.S. military has carried out fresh overnight strikes in Iran, hitting a military site in Bandar Abbas and shooting down four Iranian drones, amid fragile ceasefire negotiations. The strikes were described as defensive, aimed at protecting U.S. forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.





The U.S. military confirmed that the targeted site was an Iranian ground control station preparing to launch another drone.





Officials emphasised that the actions were measured and defensive, intended to prevent threats to American forces and maritime traffic. The drones intercepted were one-way attack drones, which posed immediate risks around the Strait of Hormuz.





These strikes come during ongoing negotiations to end the three-month-old war that began on 28 February with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian facilities. The conflict has already killed thousands and driven global energy prices sharply higher, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical flashpoint for international trade and oil shipments.





President Donald Trump dismissed reports from Iranian state media suggesting that Iran and Oman would jointly manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace deal. He insisted that the waterway would remain open under U.S. oversight, rejecting any compromise that would give Tehran control over the passage.





Earlier this week, the U.S. military carried out what it termed defensive strikes against Iranian boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites. Central Command stated that these targets posed direct threats to U.S. forces and regional stability. Iran, however, condemned the actions as violations of the ceasefire, accusing Washington of undermining peace efforts.





The strikes highlight the precarious balance between military action and diplomacy. While Washington insists its operations are defensive, Tehran views them as aggressive violations of the ceasefire. The fragile truce, brokered in April, has already been strained by repeated clashes and retaliatory actions, leaving the region on edge.





Iran’s economy continues to suffer under the weight of sanctions and conflict. The Rial currency has hit record lows, reflecting the pressure of war and international isolation. Domestic unrest has grown as inflation and shortages worsen, adding to the challenges faced by the Iranian leadership.





The situation remains volatile, with both sides signalling readiness for further escalation if negotiations fail. The U.S. has maintained that Iran must address its nuclear programme and regional activities before sanctions or blockades are eased. Tehran, meanwhile, demands the lifting of restrictions and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.





The latest strikes underscore the risk of renewed escalation even as talks continue. With thousands already dead and energy markets destabilised, the outcome of negotiations will be critical not only for regional peace but also for global economic stability.





Agencies







