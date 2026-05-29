



Raudranex Space Technologies has proudly announced Mission STRATO-X1, an experimental near-space mission that represents a significant milestone in India’s aerospace innovation.





The mission is being launched aboard Red Balloon Aerospace’s super pressure balloon, which itself marks India’s first indigenous deployment of such a platform. Scheduled for this month, STRATO-X1 is designed as a technology pathfinder mission, supporting Raudranex Space’s broader roadmap for in-space propulsion and future ultra-low-orbit concepts.





At the heart of the mission is REPS Mk-I, one of the first near-space demonstrations of an experimental air-breathing cold plasma propulsion system





This pioneering payload is accompanied by an integrated flight platform that will evaluate multiple critical aspects of advanced propulsion development.





The mission will focus on propulsion subsystem architecture and its operation in near-space conditions, ensuring that the system can withstand and function effectively in the stratospheric environment.





It will also test electronics, power handling, and onboard systems, validating their performance under extended high-altitude exposure.





Another key element of STRATO-X1 is the discharge characterisation at high altitudes, which will provide valuable insights into plasma behaviour in near-space conditions.

This data is essential for refining cold plasma propulsion systems and ensuring their scalability for future aerospace applications.





In addition, the mission will collect flight data to support the development of next-generation propulsion platforms, laying the groundwork for reusable and sustainable systems that can operate in extreme-altitude and ultra-low Earth orbit missions.





The mission establishes an experimental pathway that contributes directly to the maturation of enabling technologies for future aerospace platforms.





By conducting real-world validation of subsystems and collecting operational insights, Raudranex Space is accelerating its propulsion development roadmap. This effort is expected to strengthen India’s position in advanced aerospace research, complementing national initiatives in space exploration and defence modernisation.





Enabled through the dedicated efforts of the Raudranex team, STRATO-X1 is more than a single demonstration flight. It is an opportunity to generate operational insights, mature enabling technologies, and accelerate the transition of advanced propulsion concepts from laboratory research into operational environments.





The collaboration with Red Balloon Aerospace highlights the growing synergy between Indian aerospace start-ups, showcasing how private firms can leverage stratospheric platforms to pioneer innovation in propulsion and near-space systems.





By integrating cold plasma propulsion with air-breathing technology, STRATO-X1 represents a bold step towards environmentally sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable propulsion solutions.





The mission underscores India’s ambitions in developing cutting-edge aerospace technologies that bridge the gap between aviation and space, while also opening pathways for civilian and defence applications in the future.





Agencies







