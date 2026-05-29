



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards struck a US airbase at 4:50 am local time after American forces carried out overnight strikes near Bandar Abbas, escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing ceasefire talks.





The US described its actions as defensive, intercepting four Iranian drones and hitting a control station, while Tehran warned of “more decisive” retaliation if aggression continues.





Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps announced on Thursday that they had targeted a US airbase in retaliation for what they described as an American attack near Bandar Abbas airport earlier that morning.





The IRGC said responsibility for the consequences lay with the “aggressor” and warned that any repeat of such actions would draw a stronger response. Iranian media did not disclose the exact location of the airbase struck, though reports suggested it was linked to the source of the US attack.





The confrontation followed US military strikes inside Iran, which officials said were aimed at neutralising threats to American forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.





According to US Central Command, four Iranian one-way attack drones were shot down, and a ground control station preparing to launch a fifth drone was destroyed. Explosions were reported east of Bandar Abbas, though US officials insisted the operation was limited and defensive, intended to preserve the fragile ceasefire.





Iranian state media separately reported that the IRGC navy fired on a US tanker allegedly attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz with its radar system switched off. Tasnim claimed US forces responded by firing at a scorched area near Bandar Abbas, causing no casualties or damage.





The agency also said Iranian naval forces confronted four vessels trying to enter the Gulf without coordinating with Iranian authorities, forcing them to retreat after warning shots.





The Strait of Hormuz remains the flashpoint of the crisis. Before hostilities began in February, nearly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG shipments passed through the narrow waterway. Iranian media reported that only 23 ships crossed the strait with Tehran’s permission in the last 24 hours, underscoring the disruption to global energy flows. Oil prices rose by more than two dollars per barrel following the latest escalation, reversing earlier declines.





US President Donald Trump reiterated on Wednesday that Iran would not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, declaring, “Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I’m doing that for the world, not just for us.”





He insisted the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to all as part of ceasefire negotiations, dismissing Iranian reports of a joint management arrangement with Oman. Trump also warned that Washington could escalate military action if talks failed, stressing that Tehran was “negotiating on fumes.”





The United States simultaneously intensified economic pressure by imposing sanctions on Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, accusing it of extorting commercial vessels and funnelling revenue to the IRGC. Earlier in the week, US forces had carried out strikes against Iranian boats allegedly attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites threatening maritime traffic.





The latest exchange highlights the precarious balance between military confrontation and diplomatic negotiation. With Iran vowing harsher retaliation and Washington insisting its actions are defensive, the risk of a breakdown in ceasefire efforts remains high.





The strategic importance of Bandar Abbas and the Strait of Hormuz ensures that any escalation will reverberate across global energy markets and regional security.





Agencies







