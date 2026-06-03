

Adani Defence’s ARYAN 52 mounted gun system has successfully cleared crucial mobility and firing trials, marking a significant step towards evaluation by the Indian Army. The system is now positioned as a strong contender against DRDO-backed and private artillery platforms under India’s artillery modernisation drive.

The ARYAN 52 is a 155mm/52 calibre Mounted Gun System developed by Adani Defence and Aerospace. It has been designed to meet the Indian Army’s urgent requirement for highly mobile, self-propelled artillery capable of rapid deployment and sustained firepower.





Mounted on a high-mobility 8x8 wheeled platform, the gun system offers excellent manoeuvrability across diverse terrains including deserts, plains, and high-altitude regions. This mobility enables the “shoot-and-scoot” tactic, allowing the system to fire and quickly relocate to avoid counter-battery fire.





The gun system features a firing range of up to 45 kilometres, with both rapid burst and sustained firing modes. It incorporates an autoloader mechanism that enhances efficiency and reduces manual handling, while its compatibility with the Army’s Shakti Artillery Combat Command and Control System ensures seamless integration into networked battlefield operations.





The armoured crew cabin provides protection against small arms fire and artillery fragments, improving survivability in combat.





Adani’s ARYAN 52 is based on a collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Systems, integrating the battle-proven ATMOS turret with BEML’s newly developed High Mobility Vehicle chassis. The chassis, built on Tatra’s rugged platform, has been adapted for Indian conditions.





The system supports advanced firing techniques such as Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI), enabling up to five shells to strike a target at once. With Extended Range Full Bore-Base Bleed projectiles, the gun can reach 41 kilometres, and rocket-assisted rounds extend this to 55 kilometres.





The trials demonstrated the system’s ability to transition from travel to firing mode in under 60 seconds, a critical requirement for modern battlefield survivability.





The Indian Army’s Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan envisages the induction of 800 Mounted Gun Systems to replace ageing towed artillery, and the ARYAN 52 is competing against platforms such as the DRDO-Kalyani ATAGS-based system, Bharat Forge’s Bharat-52, TATA Defence’s MGS, and the K9 Vajra self-propelled gun.





The program is valued at over ₹15,000 crore, with Adani Defence promising high levels of indigenisation through technology transfer and local manufacturing. Reports suggest that the ARYAN 52 has achieved nearly 70% indigenous content, aligning with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This positions the system not only as a modern artillery solution but also as a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance in defence production.





The urgency for such systems has grown after Operation Sindoor, where precision artillery played a decisive role in countering Pakistani incursions. The ARYAN 52, with its mobility, firepower, and survivability, is seen as a game-changer for India’s artillery modernisation.





If inducted, it will provide the Army with a fast, lethal, and digitally integrated artillery platform capable of dominating future battlefields.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







