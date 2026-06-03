The prospect of Pakistan becoming the first foreign operator of China’s J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter has triggered intense anxiety in New Delhi.





This development threatens to introduce a qualitative shift in regional air power before India fields its own indigenous stealth platform.





Retired Major General G.D. Bakshi’s sharp criticism reflects deeper concerns within India’s security establishment that Pakistan is gaining access to transformational technologies while India remains constrained by procurement delays and limited access to comparable Western systems.





His frustration underscores the perception that India’s partnerships with the United States and France have not yet delivered the technological access required to maintain parity against the increasingly integrated China-Pakistan defence axis.





The controversy arises at a critical juncture as Pakistan moves closer to acquiring a combat platform designed to exploit stealth, sensor fusion, and network-centric warfare concepts. The debate is not merely about another fighter aircraft but about which state achieves first-detection, first-engagement, and first-kill advantages in a battlespace dominated by stealth and precision strike capabilities.





Historically, South Asia’s deterrence equilibrium has depended on maintaining relative technological balance, with both India and Pakistan seeking asymmetric advantages to offset disparities in resources and strategic depth.





Pakistan’s reported access to the J-35, alongside Chinese KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft and HQ-19 strategic air-defence systems, suggests Beijing is transferring an entire military ecosystem rather than isolated platforms





This integration multiplies Pakistan’s operational effectiveness across domains. For India, the challenge lies not only in Pakistan’s acquisition of stealth fighters but in the emergence of a China-backed kill chain integrating surveillance, command-and-control, and low-observable strike assets years before India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) reaches maturity.





Military establishments across the Indo-Pacific are watching closely, as successful export and deployment of the J-35 would signal China’s rise as a credible supplier of fifth-generation combat aviation, challenging decades of Western dominance.





Beijing is leveraging advanced defence exports as instruments of influence, offering partner states access to technologies that Western suppliers remain reluctant to transfer. Bakshi’s criticism highlights the reality that fifth-generation fighters are more than combat platforms; they are strategic indicators of technological trust, alliance credibility, and geopolitical alignment.





His remarks reflect recurring concerns that India’s partnerships have not yielded transformational technologies equivalent to those available through China-Pakistan cooperation. American and French industries remain reluctant to transfer their most advanced systems despite decades of engagement.





India continues to rely on 4.5-generation platforms such as the Rafale, Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, and TEJAS, which, while capable, lack true stealth. Stealth technology fundamentally alters air combat by reducing detection ranges and enabling deeper penetration into contested airspace.





Bakshi has consistently advocated expanding India’s Rafale fleet as an interim measure to preserve credibility while indigenous fifth-generation programmes develop. His argument reflects fears that delays create a vulnerability window adversaries may exploit.





The broader significance of his remarks lies in concerns that technological timelines, rather than force size, may increasingly determine military balances across Asia.





The Shenyang J-35 represents China’s second operational fifth-generation fighter programme and is seen as Beijing’s closest equivalent to the American F-35. Designed as a twin-engine low-observable platform, it incorporates stealth shaping, advanced sensors, and networked warfare capabilities.





Its export variant potentially offers partner nations access to stealth without the political constraints of Western programmes. If integrated into Pakistani service, the aircraft would provide capabilities unavailable elsewhere in South Asia.





Pakistan’s agreement appears tied to a broader package including KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft and HQ-19 missile-defence systems. This architecture enhances situational awareness, survivability, and coordination.





The KJ-500 extends detection ranges and supports targeting, while the HQ-19 strengthens air and missile defence coverage. Reports suggest Pakistani pilots have already begun training in China, with indications that Pakistan could receive up to 40 J-35 aircraft, creating one of the largest fifth-generation fleets outside major powers.





India, by contrast, operates no fifth-generation aircraft. Its long-term answer remains the AMCA programme, with prototype development proposals issued in May 2026. However, operational induction is projected for the 2030s, leaving a transitional period during which competitors may gain experience.





Early adopters accumulate institutional advantages in doctrine, training, and sustainment, which India risks missing. Interim solutions such as Russian Su-57 cooperation have been discussed but no confirmed pathway has emerged.





The J-35’s significance lies in its ability to disrupt India’s assumptions about detection and airspace control. By reducing radar cross-section and delaying detection, it could create penetration corridors for precision strikes against critical infrastructure.





Its true value emerges from integration into a Chinese-supplied kill chain with KJ-500 surveillance, advanced data links, and long-range missiles. Pakistani pilots could receive targeting data from off-board sensors, preserving stealth while extending engagement envelopes.





For India, this introduces new operational variables complicating force posture and increasing resource demands to secure installations. It is likely to accelerate investment in counter-stealth technologies such as multi-band radar, passive detection, infrared sensors, and electronic warfare.





Beyond tactics, the J-35 could influence crisis stability by providing Pakistan covert projection options, increasing uncertainty in escalation scenarios. The psychological impact may prove as significant as its combat performance, altering threat perceptions and forcing India to spread resources across contingencies.





Regionally, the transfer reinforces China’s role as architect of Pakistan’s military modernisation, extending influence through capability transfers. For Beijing, enabling Pakistan to field stealth capability creates additional pressure on India, compelling it to divide resources between Himalayan frontier challenges and subcontinental air superiority.





The J-35 program is not merely an aircraft export but a demonstration of China’s willingness to challenge Western dominance in defence markets.





Although its ultimate effectiveness will depend on pilot proficiency, doctrine, and sustainment, the J-35’s introduction is already reshaping procurement priorities and deterrence calculations across South Asia.





The prospect of Pakistan fielding a fifth-generation fighter years before India operationalises AMCA creates a temporary but strategically significant capability window. The debate is no longer about aircraft numbers but about which state achieves decision superiority, information dominance, and survivable strike capability in an increasingly contested battlespace.





Agencies







