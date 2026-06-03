



The West Bengal government has transferred around 32 acres of land to the Border Security Force for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, marking another step in the state’s accelerated border security initiative.





Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh announced the decision after a cabinet meeting, noting that this process had been pending for several years and was now being actively addressed by the new administration.





He explained that the government had handed over 31.905 acres at nine different locations along the border, in line with the cabinet’s earlier commitment to expedite fencing work.





The minister further stated that the land and land reforms department had placed before the cabinet a proposal to transfer 1.53 acres in Malda, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar districts for the establishment of permanent border outposts.





These outposts are intended to strengthen BSF’s operational presence along sensitive stretches of the international boundary. Additionally, another proposal was approved for the transfer of 12.72 acres at 11 locations in Uttar Dinajpur district, specifically to facilitate fencing work in areas where gaps remain.





The issue of land transfer for border fencing has long been contentious in West Bengal. The Calcutta High Court had previously criticised the former state government for delays in handing over land to the BSF, which had hindered progress in securing the border.





The present government’s moves are seen as a corrective measure to address these delays and ensure that fencing work is completed in a timely manner. The fencing initiative is part of a broader strategy to curb illegal infiltration and smuggling across the porous border.





In addition to the land transfers for fencing and outposts, the cabinet also considered a proposal to transfer 20 acres of government land at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district to the forest department. This land will subsequently be handed over for the Sevak-Rangpo railway line project, a critical infrastructure development that will enhance connectivity in the region.





The dual focus on border security and infrastructure reflects the government’s attempt to balance strategic defence priorities with developmental needs.





The handover of land for fencing follows earlier transfers, including 142.79 acres announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in May, and forms part of the BJP government’s larger plan to transfer 600 acres within 45 days for border security projects.





With West Bengal sharing a 2,217-km border with Bangladesh, of which nearly 600 km remains unfenced, these measures are considered vital for national security. The fencing work has already begun in parts of Siliguri, where land was handed over for 27 km of fencing, underscoring the urgency of the initiative.





The latest transfer of 32 acres adds momentum to the ongoing process and signals the government’s determination to meet its commitments.





By approving land for both BSF infrastructure and railway development, the cabinet has demonstrated a comprehensive approach to governance, addressing both immediate security concerns and long-term regional connectivity.





PTI







