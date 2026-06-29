



China has reiterated its support for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project despite India’s concerns, stressing that its cooperation with Bangladesh should remain free from third‑party influence.





The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in Beijing while responding to questions about India’s reservations.





Guo emphasised that China‑Bangladesh cooperation does not target any third party and should not be influenced by external factors. He described the Teesta initiative as a livelihood project of great importance to Bangladesh, highlighting Beijing’s readiness to provide support.





He added that China stands prepared to seek greater synergy in development strategies with Bangladesh, expanding cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, water conservancy, and livelihood. This reflects Beijing’s broader approach to strengthening ties with Dhaka.





Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman confirmed that experts from both countries will conduct a technical feasibility study for the project. He noted that this marks the first time such a study will be undertaken, with China pledging full support if the findings justify the initiative.





Rahman explained that both sides have agreed to this step, which was not achieved during earlier discussions. He underlined that China has assured Bangladesh of all possible assistance once the feasibility study is completed.





Bangladesh and China have also reached an agreement to expand cooperation in managing rivers beyond the Teesta. This development signals a deepening of bilateral engagement in water resource management, an area of critical importance for Bangladesh’s agriculture and livelihoods.





In January, the Bangladesh Water Development Board and Chinese state‑owned POWERCHINA signed an extension to a memorandum of understanding, pushing the Teesta project forward. This agreement has given new momentum to the initiative.





India’s concerns stem from the Teesta basin’s proximity to its north-eastern region, particularly the strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken’s Neck. This narrow stretch connects India’s northeast to the rest of the country and is considered a vital security zone.





New Delhi fears that any expansion of external influence in this area, especially China’s presence, could create strategic vulnerabilities. The corridor’s importance makes it central to India’s apprehensions about the Dhaka‑Beijing joint initiative.





China’s involvement in the Teesta project is seen as part of its broader Belt and Road Initiative, which has already expanded its footprint across South Asia. For Bangladesh, however, the project promises improved irrigation, flood control, and economic development in its northern districts.





India will be closely monitoring any announcements related to the Teesta plan, given the potential implications for its security and regional balance. The issue underscores the intersection of development cooperation and strategic competition in South Asia.





Agencies







